What is the 500 Internal Server Error Mean and How Do I Fix It?

Ever come across a “500 Internal Server Error” while browsing a website? It’s frustrating, right? I’ve been there too. I’m a blogger and manage a couple of websites. The first time I saw this error on my site, I panicked. I thought, “Did someone hack my website?”





I called my friend and my technical master too, and he said, “Don’t worry. This happens sometimes. Wait a bit, and it might fix itself. If it doesn’t, there are steps you can take to solve it.”





So, now I'm telling you this error isn’t as scary as it seems. Whether you’re just visiting a website or managing one, it will be ok. Let me walk you through everything you need to know.

What Is a 500 Internal Server Error?

A 500 Internal Server Error is a message that shows up when a website’s server encounters a problem it can’t handle. It’s a generic error, meaning the server knows something went wrong but can’t figure out exactly what—or at least it can’t tell you directly.





This error is caused by an issue on the server hosting the website, not by your browser, computer, or internet connection. It happens when the server runs into an unexpected problem and doesn’t know how to handle it. This could be any of these reasons below;

In short, this error means the server hit a roadblock and couldn’t deliver the page you were expecting.

What Causes a 500 Error for Regular Users?

As a website user, encountering a 500 Internal Server Error can feel frustrating and confusing. However, the issue is usually temporary and not something you caused. Here are the most common reasons this error might appear:

1. Temporary Server Glitches

Sometimes, the server might encounter a hiccup while processing your request. This could happen due to unexpected spikes in traffic or minor technical issues. These glitches often resolve themselves within minutes.

2. Browser Cache Issues

Your browser stores data from websites to help them load faster. However, if the cached version of the website is outdated or corrupted, it can cause problems when trying to load the page. Clearing your browser cache can sometimes solve the issue.

3. Server Maintenance or Overload

The website’s server could be undergoing maintenance or updates. In such cases, the server might temporarily go offline, resulting in the error. Similarly, a sudden surge in traffic—like during a big sale or viral event—can overwhelm the server, leading to this message.





If you see this error, it’s likely the server is struggling with one of these issues.

How to Fix a 500 Error (For Website Users)

If you come across a 500 Internal Server Error, don’t panic. There are a few simple steps you can take to troubleshoot the problem on your end:

Step1: Refresh the Page

Sometimes the error is temporary and caused by a momentary glitch on the server. Simply pressing F5 (or the refresh button) might resolve it. This is often the quickest and easiest fix.

Step 2: Clear Browser Cache and Cookies

Your browser might be trying to load an outdated or corrupted version of the website. Clearing your browser’s cache and cookies ensures you’re loading a fresh version of the page.





For most browsers, you can clear cache and cookies through the settings menu under privacy or history options.

Step 3: Check if the Website is Down

Sometimes the issue isn’t just affecting you—it’s the website itself. You can use a free tool like CheckIfWebsiteDown.com to confirm if the website is down for everyone or just you. This helps you know whether to wait or take further steps.

If the issue is with the server and not something you can fix, waiting a little while might be all that’s needed. If the error persists, try contacting the website’s support team or owner to let them know about the problem.





By following these steps, you can handle a 500 error like a pro. If you’re a website owner, stick around—we’ll dive into how you can fix this issue from your side next!

What Are the Common Causes of a 500 Error on My Website?

If you’re a website owner, a 500 Internal Server Error is more than just an inconvenience—it’s a sign that something on your server isn’t working as it should. Here are the most common causes behind this error:

1. Server Misconfigurations

Issues in configuration files, such as .htaccess, can cause the server to malfunction. These files control important server behavior, and even a small typo or incorrect directive can lead to a 500 error.

2. Faulty Plugins or Themes (CMS-Specific Issues)

If you’re using a content management system like WordPress, incompatible or broken plugins and themes are a frequent culprit. These can create conflicts with the server or other parts of your website.

3. Coding or Script Errors

Problems in server-side scripts, such as PHP, Python, or other backend languages, can trigger a 500 error. It might be a missing semicolon, an outdated function, or even a loop that the server can’t handle.

4. Insufficient Server Resources

When your hosting plan can’t handle the amount of traffic or resource demands, your server might be overloaded. This is common with shared hosting during high-traffic periods.

5. Incorrect File Permissions

Each file and folder on your server has permissions that control who can access or modify them. Incorrect permissions can prevent the server from accessing critical files, leading to a 500 error.





Understanding these common causes is the first step toward fixing the problem. Let me walk through and help you fix the 500 internal server error issue on your website.





How to Fix My Website’s 500 Error

As a website owner, fixing a 500 Internal Server Error requires a methodical approach. My personal advice is to contact your hosting provider directly as soon as you see the error on your website. However, if you prefer to troubleshoot it yourself, here are the steps you can take to resolve the issue and get your site back up and running:

1. Check Server Logs

Server logs are your first stop for diagnosing the problem. These logs contain detailed error messages that can point you to the root cause.

Look for logs in your hosting control panel (e.g., cPanel) or through FTP under directories like /logs or /error_logs .

2. Verify File Permissions

Incorrect permissions can block the server from accessing critical files.

Directories: Set permissions to 755 .

Set permissions to . Files: Set permissions to 644 .

Set permissions to . Use your hosting control panel or an FTP client to adjust permissions.

3. Review Plugins and Themes

If you’re using a CMS like WordPress, deactivate all plugins and switch to a default theme.

Reactivate plugins and themes one by one to identify the cause.

Update or replace any incompatible plugins/themes to fix the conflict.

4. Increase PHP Memory Limit

A 500 error can occur if the server runs out of memory while processing tasks. To increase the PHP memory limit:

Add this line to your wp-config.php file:





define('WP_MEMORY_LIMIT', '256M');





Alternatively, update the php.ini or .htaccess file with higher memory settings.

5. Rollback Recent Changes

If the error appeared after a recent update or change, revert those changes.

Undo code edits, uninstall newly added plugins, or revert to previous configurations to see if the error resolves.

If none of the above steps work, it’s time to reach out to your hosting provider. They have advanced tools to identify server-side problems and can assist in resolving complex issues.

How to Prevent Happening 500 Internal Server Errors on Your Website?

Preventing a 500 Internal Server Error is much easier than dealing with it after the fact. By following these steps, you can significantly reduce the chances of this error affecting your site:

Use Reliable Hosting Services

Your hosting provider plays a critical role in your website’s performance and stability. Choosing a reliable managed hosting service like Cloudways can make a big difference. Cloudways is an all-in-one platform offering servers from top providers like AWS, Google Cloud, DigitalOcean, Vultr, and more.





What sets Cloudways apart is its pay-as-you-go model, which is budget-friendly and perfect for beginners. With Cloudways, you get performance optimization, automatic backups, and round-the-clock support—all essential for maintaining a stable website. I personally used this platform since the day I learned about it.





Regular Server Maintenance

Keep your server well-maintained by updating software, cleaning up unused files, and regularly reviewing configurations. This ensures your server runs efficiently and minimizes unexpected issues.

Before making changes to your live website—like installing new plugins, updating themes, or modifying server settings—test everything in a staging environment. This helps identify problems early without disrupting your site.

Monitoring Server Performance and Resources

Keep an eye on your server’s resource usage, such as CPU, RAM, and bandwidth. Use monitoring tools to catch traffic spikes or resource bottlenecks, and scale up your hosting plan if needed.

Setting Up Routine Backups

Always have a backup system in place. Regular backups allow you to quickly restore your website in case of unexpected errors. This is a lifesaver for both data recovery and troubleshooting.





Final Words

Dealing with a 500 Internal Server Error can be frustrating, whether you’re a website visitor or the owner. But with a clear understanding of what causes this error and the right steps to address it, it’s not as overwhelming as it seems.





Remember, patience and a systematic approach go a long way in resolving the issue. And as a website owner, taking preventive measures can save you from unnecessary headaches in the future.





Thank you for reading, and I hope this guide helps you handle the error with ease!





