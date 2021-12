SHPLONK is a more effective commitment scheme than KZG10 commitment. On the premise of Multi-poly and Multi-openings, SHPLONK can make the workload of Prover not increase with Openings. As a result, developers tend to use Permutation or Multi-shifts techniques to increase the number of polynomials when designing constraint systems. (As for the current PLONK algorithm, there are two Openings, i.e., z and zw. When there are more Openings, this algorithm will have more advantages.)