What is Salesforce AppExchange: Complete Overview

Salesforce is a powerful software conglomerate and gives access to some of the world’s top CRM solutions. It’s comprehensive, and you can always adapt it to your own needs. In this post, we’re be covering one of the biggest components of Salesforce’s ecosystem – AppExchange, the software giant’s marketplace.
It all started in the early 2000s when Mark Benioff (Salesforce’s CEO) was inspired by speaking to Steve Jobs about creating a cloud software ecosystem. Six years later AppStore.com (started by Salesforce) was launched in 2006 as an extension of Force.com.
Salesforce owned the “AppStore” trademark until in 2008 Apple decided to launch the AppStore as we know it. Benioff gave the trademark free of charge.
But’s let’s get back to AppExchange. At first, it had a few free apps, but then as Salesforce started to grow as we’re the demand, paid apps began to appear in the store. Frankly speaking, Salesforce wanted to cover the essential add-ons to the original functionality and wanted it to be easy for the user to install (and upgrade) these add-ons.
Nowadays, AppExchange as we know it is a store for Salesforce apps, solutions and components. Every app, component or solution has the review system and the developers’ support (and Salesforce community forums).
In 2019 the website had 7.5 million installs, 4,000+ solutions, and 90,000 reviews.
All solutions in Salesforce AppExchange divided by types: Apps, Bolt Solutions, Flow Solutions, Lightning Data, and Components. For more straightforward navigation, solutions divided into the collections, depending on which Salesforce product you’re using:
Since around 95% of the Fortune 100 companies are using Salesforce AppExchange apps, it’s easy to see why it can be very appealing for developers to create this type of solutions.
AppExchange is designed to please both developers and businesses. That is the simple answer to the question of why AppExchange is growing in popularity and demand. In addition, the marketplace is very well structured so that any business can find the tools and extensions needed regardless of its niche.
As a Salesforce AppExchange developer, you can enter the Salesforce Partner Community and access the Partner Business Org. The latter enables you to manage, upload and distribute apps. The platform also provides analytics and study other apps. Salesforce even has a weekly digest email, and it might promote your app via ads.
When you try to create a new app for Salesforce AppExchange, you’re faced with two options: choose the AppExchange solution (and customise it), or you can design a tailored solution with certified consultants.
With over 1,000 certified consultants on AppExchange, you can expect a consultant to help you with:
One of the main characteristics of the AppExchange is its culture. In the Salesforce TrailBlazer Community, join the All About AppExchange Apps group, ask real questions, and share your own insights with other app developers.
To learn more about a particular app, you can also read reviews on the app's website. Users share their experience of using the app and provide its features with valuable details.
There’s no denying that the Salesforce AppExchange platform is one of the best places for you to customise Salesforce fully. The solutions provided there can be free or paid; they cover pretty much any industry, making it easier than ever to make the most out of Salesforce.
Regardless of what extra features you may need from Salesforce, you will most likely find them here, so give Salesforce AppExchange a try right away and start browsing it to find the ultimate tool you always needed.
