What is Protobuf in Hyperledger Fabric? [Explained]

type User struct {
ID string `json:"id"`
Email string `json:"email"`
Name string `json:"name"`
Mobile string `json:"mobile"`
Age string `json:"age"`
}
type Financial struct {
ID string `json:"id"`
BankName string `json:"bankName"`
IFSCCode string `json:"ifscCode"`
AccNumber string `json:"accNumber"`
CreatedDate string `json:"createdDate"`
}
$ go get github.com/golang/protobuf
$ go get github.com/golang/protobuf/proto
$ go get -u github.com/golang/protobuf/protoc-gen-go
$ export PATH=$PATH:$GOPATH/bin
$ sudo apt install protobuf-compiler
syntax="proto3";
package main;
message Financial {
string bankName = 1;
string ifscCode = 2;
string accNumber = 3;
string createdDate = 4;
}
$ protoc --go_out=. *.proto
// Code generated by protoc-gen-go. DO NOT EDIT.
// source: financial.proto
package main
import (
fmt "fmt"
proto "github.com/golang/protobuf/proto"
math "math"
)
// Reference imports to suppress errors if they are not otherwise used.
var _ = proto.Marshal
var _ = fmt.Errorf
var _ = math.Inf
// This is a compile-time assertion to ensure that this generated file
// is compatible with the proto package it is being compiled against.
// A compilation error at this line likely means your copy of the
// proto package needs to be updated.
const _ = proto.ProtoPackageIsVersion3 // please upgrade the proto package
type Financial struct {
BankName string `protobuf:"bytes,1,opt,name=bankName,proto3" json:"bankName,omitempty"`
IfscCode string `protobuf:"bytes,2,opt,name=ifscCode,proto3" json:"ifscCode,omitempty"`
AccNumber string `protobuf:"bytes,3,opt,name=accNumber,proto3" json:"accNumber,omitempty"`
CreatedDate string `protobuf:"bytes,4,opt,name=createdDate,proto3" json:"createdDate,omitempty"`
XXX_NoUnkeyedLiteral struct{} `json:"-"`
XXX_unrecognized []byte `json:"-"`
XXX_sizecache int32 `json:"-"`
}
func (m *Financial) Reset() { *m = Financial{} }
func (m *Financial) String() string { return proto.CompactTextString(m) }
func (*Financial) ProtoMessage() {}
func (*Financial) Descriptor() ([]byte, []int) {
return fileDescriptor_a283ebe7677acfbc, []int{0}
}
func (m *Financial) XXX_Unmarshal(b []byte) error {
return xxx_messageInfo_Financial.Unmarshal(m, b)
}
func (m *Financial) XXX_Marshal(b []byte, deterministic bool) ([]byte, error) {
return xxx_messageInfo_Financial.Marshal(b, m, deterministic)
}
func (m *Financial) XXX_Merge(src proto.Message) {
xxx_messageInfo_Financial.Merge(m, src)
}
func (m *Financial) XXX_Size() int {
return xxx_messageInfo_Financial.Size(m)
}
func (m *Financial) XXX_DiscardUnknown() {
xxx_messageInfo_Financial.DiscardUnknown(m)
}
var xxx_messageInfo_Financial proto.InternalMessageInfo
func (m *Financial) GetBankName() string {
if m != nil {
return m.BankName
}
return ""
}
func (m *Financial) GetIfscCode() string {
if m != nil {
return m.IfscCode
}
return ""
}
func (m *Financial) GetAccNumber() string {
if m != nil {
return m.AccNumber
}
return ""
}
func (m *Financial) GetCreatedDate() string {
if m != nil {
return m.CreatedDate
}
return ""
}
func init() {
proto.RegisterType((*Financial)(nil), "main.Financial")
}
func init() { proto.RegisterFile("financial.proto", fileDescriptor_a283ebe7677acfbc) }
var fileDescriptor_a283ebe7677acfbc = []byte{
// 136 bytes of a gzipped FileDescriptorProto
0x1f, 0x8b, 0x08, 0x00, 0x00, 0x00, 0x00, 0x00, 0x02, 0xff, 0xe2, 0xe2, 0x4f, 0xcb, 0xcc, 0x4b,
0xcc, 0x4b, 0xce, 0x4c, 0xcc, 0xd1, 0x2b, 0x28, 0xca, 0x2f, 0xc9, 0x17, 0x62, 0xc9, 0x4d, 0xcc,
0xcc, 0x53, 0x6a, 0x66, 0xe4, 0xe2, 0x74, 0x83, 0xc9, 0x08, 0x49, 0x71, 0x71, 0x24, 0x25, 0xe6,
0x65, 0xfb, 0x25, 0xe6, 0xa6, 0x4a, 0x30, 0x2a, 0x30, 0x6a, 0x70, 0x06, 0xc1, 0xf9, 0x20, 0xb9,
0xcc, 0xb4, 0xe2, 0x64, 0xe7, 0xfc, 0x94, 0x54, 0x09, 0x26, 0x88, 0x1c, 0x8c, 0x2f, 0x24, 0xc3,
0xc5, 0x99, 0x98, 0x9c, 0xec, 0x57, 0x9a, 0x9b, 0x94, 0x5a, 0x24, 0xc1, 0x0c, 0x96, 0x44, 0x08,
0x08, 0x29, 0x70, 0x71, 0x27, 0x17, 0xa5, 0x26, 0x96, 0xa4, 0xa6, 0xb8, 0x24, 0x96, 0xa4, 0x4a,
0xb0, 0x80, 0xe5, 0x91, 0x85, 0x92, 0xd8, 0xc0, 0x4e, 0x32, 0x06, 0x04, 0x00, 0x00, 0xff, 0xff,
0x44, 0x01, 0xf8, 0x14, 0xa5, 0x00, 0x00, 0x00,
}
type User struct {
ID string `json:"id"`
Email string `json:"email"`
Name string `json:"name"`
Mobile string `json:"mobile"`
Age string `json:"age"`
Financial string `json:"financial"`
}
financial := &Financial {
ID: "F1",
BankName: "Hellenic Bank",
IFSCCode: "1234",
AccNumber: "8765",
CreatedDate : "12/12/08,
}
package main
import (
"fmt"
"log"
"github.com/golang/protobuf/proto"
)
func main() {
financial := &Financial {
BankName: "Hellenic Bank",
IFSCCode: "1234",
AccNumber: "8765",
CreatedDate : "12/12/08,
}
financialdata, err := proto.Marshal(financial)
if err != nil {
log.Fatal("marshaling error: ", err)
}
userdata := &User {
ID: "1",
Email: "james@example.com",
Name: "James",
Mobile: "8765432",
Age: "34",
Financial: string(financialdata),
}
userDataJSONasBytes, err := json.Marshal(userdata)
if err != nil {
return shim.Error(err.Error())
}
indexName := "id"
userNameIndexKey, err := stub.CreateCompositeKey(indexName, []string{userdata.ID})
if err != nil {
return shim.Error(err.Error())
}
err = stub.PutState(userNameIndexKey, userDataJSONasBytes)
if err != nil {
return shim.Error(err.Error())
}
}
financialByteData, err := proto.Marshal(financialData)
if err != nil {
log.Fatal("marshaling error: ", err)
}
//Parsing the financial byte data
financial := &Financial{}
err = proto.Unmarshal(financialByteData, financial)
if err != nil {
log.Fatal("unmarshaling error: ", err)
}
fmt.Println("BankName : "+financial.GetBankName())
fmt.Println("IFSCCode : "+financial.GetIfscCode())
fmt.Println("AccNumber : "+financial.GetAccNumber())
fmt.Println("CreatedDate : "+financial.GetCreatedDate())