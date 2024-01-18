Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    What is OTC in Crypto and Does it Require a Special License?by@ilinskii

    What is OTC in Crypto and Does it Require a Special License?

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    The abbreviation OTC stands for Over-the-Counter, which means special trading/exchange service for institutional investors.

    People Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - What is OTC in Crypto and Does it Require a Special License?
    web3 #cryptocurrency-investment
    Ilia Ilinskii HackerNoon profile picture

    @ilinskii

    Ilia Ilinskii

    Editor in Crypto Penetration, Blockchain Entrepreneur

    Receive Stories from @ilinskii

    Credibility

    react to story with heart

    Watch: Who Controls the Internet?

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Latin America: Crypto Regulation Review and Recent Updates
    Published at Oct 12, 2023 by ilinskii #cryptocurrency
    Article Thumbnail
    521 Stories To Learn About Cryptocurrency Investment
    Published at Jan 17, 2024 by learn #cryptocurrency-investment
    Article Thumbnail
    Crypto ETFs Have Been Approved — A Simple Guide to What it Means for Investing in Crypto & Beyond
    Published at Jan 11, 2024 by janinegrainger #bitcoin
    Article Thumbnail
    Bitcoin's Pending ETF Decision: A New Era for Cryptocurrency Investment Unfolds
    Published at Jan 07, 2024 by ulriklykke #bitcoin
    Article Thumbnail
    Tokenization for Assets and Products: Features, Costs, and Use Cases
    Published at Jan 06, 2024 by obyte #tokenization
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!