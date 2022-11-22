Too Long; Didn't Read Cyber grooming implies creating a trusting relationship with a minor in a virtual environment to commit a crime against sexual integrity. Cyber grooming is one of the most dangerous types of cyber crimes since the victims are teenagers. Malefactors can attract teenager attention with the help of "common interests": talking about music, entertainment, sports, art, and fashion. The offender defrauds a kid's intimate photographs and invites them to video calls and personal meetings. During such meetings, there is a risk of sexual intercourse (violent or without resistance)





The Internet era has brought not only endless advantages but also limitless opportunities for committing various cyber crimes. Even online blackmail nowadays is not something out of the ordinary.





Cyber grooming is one of the most dangerous types of cyber crimes since the victims are teenagers and young kids. The hormone instability at their age can make them consider such affairs cool. Any wrong word will make the parent the one to avoid, not the malefactor. The topic is very touchy and requires some consideration. So, let's learn more about cyber grooming to prevent your kid from danger.



What is cyber grooming?

Cyber grooming implies creating a trusting relationship with a minor in a virtual environment to commit a crime against sexual integrity. Malefactors can attract teenager attention with the help of "common interests": talking about music, entertainment, sports, art, and fashion. Or act aggressively, using bullying and trolling (provocations, harassment, psychological manipulation).





Malefactors use young-age nuances such as gullibility, curiosity, lack of fear of the unknown, openness to everything new, as well as the fact that a child will not be able to explain and tell in detail what happened to them (especially about crimes against sexual integrity).





Victimology specialists (the study of crime victims) highlight the typical qualities of a victim who has been manipulated:





Lack of life experience;

Ignorance or incomplete awareness in matters of sexual relations;

Desire to receive the promised incentive;

Exposure to manipulation;

Desire to learn about intimate life;

Interest in sexual intercourse and fear of future punishment from parents and close relatives;

Desire to attract attention or interest.





The standard actions of the criminal are as follows:





Acquaintance occurs in social networks, instant messengers, and forums. First, it's an online communication (preparatory stage). The malefactor pretends to be the same age as the child or a little older person.

The malefactor then builds a friendship or romantic relationship with the minor. During this time, they try to find out the details of the child's life: what are the family relations, where they live, with whom they communicate, what is the address of the school or home, mobile phone number.

Further, the offender defrauds a kid's intimate photographs and invites them to video calls and personal meetings. During such meetings, there is a risk of sexual intercourse (violent or without resistance). Such meetings might be systemic. The amount of nude photos and videos increases over time, so the kid becomes more dependent.





What can parents do to protect their children?









You should explain to the teenager that online communication should be limited to friends and acquaintances in real life.

Ask your child what games they play and what they like to do on social media.

Discuss the photos and videos your child shares online, and remind them not to share sensitive personal information.

Tell your child to avoid personal conversations or texting with strangers on the web, especially on intimate or provocative topics.

When discussing cyber grooming, try to maintain non-confrontational communication so that the child is not afraid to seek your help in the future.





