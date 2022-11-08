What is Coming? by H. G. Wells - Table of Links

What is Coming? by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon! Title: What is Coming? Author: H. G. Wells Release Date: February 25, 2004 [EBook #11289] Language: English Table of Links I. FORECASTING THE FUTURE II. THE END OF THE WAR III. NATIONS IN LIQUIDATION IV. BRAINTREE, BOCKING, AND THE FUTURE OF THE WORLD V. HOW FAR WILL EUROPE GO TOWARD SOCIALISM? VI. LAWYER AND PRESS VII. THE NEW EDUCATION VIII. WHAT THE WAR IS DOING FOR WOMEN IX. THE NEW MAP OF EUROPE X. THE UNITED STATES, FRANCE, BRITAIN, AND RUSSIA XI. "THE WHITE MAN'S BURTHEN" XII. THE OUTLOOK FOR THE GERMANS About HackerNoon Book Series: We bring you the most important technical, scientific, and insightful public domain books. This book is part of the public domain. H. G. Wells (2004). What is Coming? A Forecast of Things after the War. Urbana, Illinois: Project Gutenberg. Retrieved October 2022, from https://www.gutenberg.org/files/11289/11289-h/11289-h.htm This eBook is for the use of anyone anywhere at no cost and with almost no restrictions whatsoever. You may copy it, give it away or re-use it under the terms of the Project Gutenberg License included with this eBook or online at www.gutenberg.org, located at https://www.gutenberg.org/policy/license.html.