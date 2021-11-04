Search icon
What is Causing the Worrisome Increase in Ransomware

What is Causing the Worrisome Increase in Ransomware

Ransomware is a type of malicious software that encrypts files on a computer or network and holds them hostage until the owner pays the attacker the requested fee. The first example of ransomware came in 1989, when malware was delivered via floppy discs. Researchers say these two attacks are indicative of how the threat is morphing; corporate secrecy and inaction is driving the rise in the number of attacks against corporations and government entities are also on the rise, researchers say. The cybersecurity firm SonicWall detected more than 304 million attempted ransomware attacks this year compared to the first months of 2019.
The Markup

@TheMarkup
The Markup

Nonprofit organization dedicated to data-driven tech accountability journalism & privacy protection.

