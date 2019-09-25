What is "Brand-as-Author"?

Overview

Stories are written by humans and the default Hacker Noon author bio is for a human. If you want the story to be authored by your business (accreditation, validation, logo on page), there is a fee for that

There are exceptions to brand as author fees, such as pseudonyms (that are not also registered businesses), media company partners and technology nonprofits (pitch partners@hackernoon.com).

Who is a Brand As Author?

Businesses pay to publish on Hacker Noon. The author bio is prime real estate for 140 characters about the company, 5 social profile links and one very prominent call to action linked to anywhere sensical on the interwebs. Who qualifies as a brand:

Companies, organizations, and for profit associations writing about their products or services. Stories with a Brand logo as profile picture Stories with a featured image that has a company logo/watermark Profiles that are connected to a Brand’s one or more social media accounts

How to Create A Brand As Author Account?

Such stories need to perform the following steps to be considered for editorial review by our Editors

Create an account with the company name as the account handle Add company name as the display name Add company logo as the profile picture Add company tagline as the profile bio Utilize the Writer Ad to link to a company asset (homepage, newsletter signup, ebook, software demo, whatever) Purchase Brand As Author credits at BrandAsAuthor.com

Once the above steps are completed, the Brand can:

Create a new draft at app.hackernoon.com/new

Click on 'Submit Story for Review'

A tech editor will spend 10-30 minutes reviewing and improving your blog post within 3 business days.

If accepted for publication, you will receive an email with the live story link, and more information about it's curation and readership.

Visit your blogging dashboard to manage your story drafts.

Keep up to date on your content's performance via the stats page

Purchase more credits at app.hackernoon.com/brand

Couple #protips for improving your blog post:

Choose up to 7 tags (terms to curate and rank the content)

Select or make a memorable featured image

Write like your speaking to an intelligent colleague

Closing Notes

Following the above steps is not a guarantee that your story will be published. Each story will go through editorial review and if there are some changes suggested by the editor, the contributing brand shall comply with it and/or provide a clarification. If the story is rejected ( common reasons why ), the brand will be eligible for a refund.

If the story is published, one credit will be deducted from the Brand's account. If the Brand does not have at least one credit in their account, the Editor will notify the Brand that at least 1 credit needs to be purchased to continue.

Storytelling is an ongoing battle. Consistent publishing will yield better readership. If brands buy 12 credits (monthly publishing), they get 25% discount per post, and if the buy 52 credits (weekly publishing), they get 50% discount per post. All credits last two years from purchase date.

Additional, an account manager will provide you will a custom monthly report about your story/stories impressions, engagements, rankings and readership.

