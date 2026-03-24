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What Is AI Washing? Layoff Lies and the Junior Developer Crisis Nobody Is Doing Anything About

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byAlex Cloudstar@alexcloudstar

Hi there! 👋🏻 I'm a Senior Full-Stack Developer oriented on Javascript.

March 24th, 2026
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Alex Cloudstar@alexcloudstar

Hi there! 👋🏻 I'm a Senior Full-Stack Developer oriented on Javascript.

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machine-learning#artificial-intelligence#software-development#tech-layoffs#junior-developer#career-advice#hiring#ai-tools#tech-industry

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