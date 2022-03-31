What if a 3D Printed Steak was on the Menu?

Imagine that you could have for dinner a plant-based steak that maintains the flavor, texture, and aromatics. Sounds like a dream, right? Well, you may find it on a menu sooner than you think. In this slogging thread, our random channel discussed the news of a new 3D printed steak that is good for the environment as well as it is delicious.

This Slogging thread by Sara Pinto, Jack Boreham and Abeer occurred in slogging's official #random channel, and has been edited for readability.

https://www.euronews.com/culture/2022/02/02/would-you-eat-this-3d-printed-plant-based-steak

"As the race quickens to provide diners with the best meat alternatives, one start-up is producing so-called 'whole cuts' of plant-based meat using 3D printers."



"Israeli firm Redefine Meat say they better replicate the texture, flavour and smell of steaks and lamb."

"A five-course lunch at London's Chotto Matte was organised for a large-scale tasting, where 50 chefs, restaurant owners and food critics were invited."



"Most were positively surprised by the quality of the product, titled 'New Meat'."

"Redefine Meat hope to convince heavy meat-eaters and meat lovers to reduce their consumption."



"We're offering an easy switch and ability to continue eating meat without compromising on health, sustainability or taste. We are trying to convince more and more people to eat less meat," says Eshchar Ben-Shitrit, CEO of Redefine Meat."

Mónica Freitas Jack Boreham Abeer Limarc Ambalina, would you guys eat this steak?

I would definitely eat thesteaks

Sara Pinto I’m all for this kind of stuff. By the way, did you know you can cook a steak in a toaster?

The best part is that it's plant-based healthy and sustainable!

Jack Boreham oh boy, how did you find out? Hahaha

Sara Pinto some Facebook video 😂.

Sara Pinto I’d definitely try it. I’m curious how good it’ll taste

Jack Boreham, now, that's a skill! Hahah

Jack Boreham Abeer, apparently, the taste is pretty similar to real meat. Do you think it could become part of our diet?

Sara Pinto definitely!! My favorite saying is convenience is key 😂

Sara Pinto I don’t see why not. I eat Beyond Burgers fairly regularly. As long as there’s nothing wrong with it health-wise and it’s tasty, affordable, and accessible, I can definitely see it being a thing

Jack Boreham Abeer I totaIly agree! I can't wait to see this new "meat" available. I hope it reaches the markets soon enough

