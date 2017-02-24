Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

What I Wish I Knew Before Buying a 3D Printer by@anaptfox

What I Wish I Knew Before Buying a 3D Printer

Originally published by Taron Foxworth on February 24th 2017 16,110 reads
Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Taron Foxworth writes about how to design and print enclosures for hardware projects. If you already own a 3D printer, these concepts/themes may be very familiar to you. There are places that can 3D print for you: Shapeways, 3D Hubs and Shapeways. 3D printing takes a long time to print, so buy a printer with a heated bed: The heated bed helps your prints stick to the base of the printer, it will save you a lot of time and effort.
image
Taron Foxworth Hacker Noon profile picture

@anaptfox
Taron Foxworth

Technical Evangelist

3D printing is new, awesome and incredibly cool. It can be valuable if you do any hardware/IoT projects. Personally, I wanted to start building enclosures for all of my projects.

It’s important to note: If you already own a 3D printer, these concepts/themes may be very familiar to you. If your new, hopefully this helps. Diving in head first, there is a lot I learned along the way. Hopefully, I can help you avoid this:

Before you get started or buy a printer, here are some helpful tips:

1. Watch this video

This is the by-far the best introduction into 3D printing I could find:

2. There are places that can 3D print for you

You don’t need buy a printer because you saw a cool video of someone printing Baby Groot. However, it is ridiculously cute:

In reality, if you want to print just one thing, there are services that will 3D print for you:

3D Hubs

3D Hubs is like an Uber for 3D printing. The service connects you to other people in your area who make their printers available for you to use.

It’s is convenient because you can pick up your prints directly, instead of waiting for shipping. I found this to be the fastest way to get something printed.

3D Hubs: Browse online 3D printing services
Upload your design to get free instant quotes. Select a 3D printing service, choose a material and have your order…www.3dhubs.com

Shapeways

Shapeways is a company that will print your designs. They have an awesome Marketplace filled with amazing designs you can get printed.

The best thing about Shapeways is that they have tons of materials — you can print in flexible material or different metals. You can even sell your designs.

Shapeways - 3D Printing Service and Marketplace
Design, Prototype, Buy and Sell custom products at Shapeways; The world's largest online 3D Printing Service, Community…www.shapeways.com

Local places

Your local library or University may have 3D printers too.

Once you start to think about 3D printing, you’ll want to 3D print everything. But, to do this, you don’t have to get a printer, these services will work just fine. If you find yourself using them a lot, just buy a printer.

4. Designing is hard

Designing for the physical products are hard. There is so much that goes into the items you use every day. This documentary explains it all.

Thingiverse

Thingiverse can save you a lot of time. It is a community of people who let you use their designs for free. See, people are awesome.

MakerBot Thingiverse
Thingiverse is a universe of things. Download our files and build them with your lasercutter, 3D printer, or CNC.thingiverse.com

5. 3D printing takes a long time

t

Your prints will take a very long time. Something like Pikachu (above) could take ~50 mins to print. Baby Groot took ~7 hours to print.

Watching it is like watching paint dry or waiting for water to boil.

Just to note: You’ll spend most of your time getting the print to stick to the base of the printer. This is a very challenging task.

7. Multiple Colors?

Ha! Not happening, unless you want to buy an expensive printer. Your other option is to buy this awesome device:

Multi-Color 3D Printing
The Palette lets you print with multiple filaments on your single extruder 3D printer, with no wires or modifications.www.mosaicmanufacturing.com

8. What printer?

If you still want to get a printer, here is my biggest recommendation: get one with a heated bed. The heated bed helps your prints stick to the base of the printer. Because your prints will fail less, it will save you a lot of time and effort.

This was rated the best 3D printer by Make Magazine. It has a heated bed and a multi-color upgrade.

Original Prusa i3 MK2 3D Printer kit with LCD
View larger Prusa i3 is a proven design with tens of thousands users all around the planet. Now you have a great…shop.prusa3d.com

How to print enclosures for hardware projects?

Next, I’m writing about how to design and print enclosures for your hardware projects. Stay tuned.

Let me know on Twitter if you have questions.

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Time is NOT Money! by @selfientdavid
#philosophy
Tips to Improve Mobile App Conversion Rates in 2022 by @groovyweb
#application
All The Best API Related Blogs and Newsletters by @peterschroederr
#api
Software Development Trends To Watch in 2022: From AI to EDA by @vikrantbhalodia
#software-development
Disney's Happiest Place on Earth Is in the Metaverse by @mywaymywei
#metaverse

Tags

#3d-printing#technology#internet-of-things#buying
Join Hacker Noon loading