What I Learned From Going "All In" On My First High-Conviction Stock Investment

What I Learned From Going "All In" On My First High-Conviction Stock Investment

Data analytics professional: "The Data Generalist" was more of a gambler than an investor until late last year. The perfect opportunity fell into his lap when he learned about a small-cap company at the intersection of his interests and knowledge in public policy, sports, gambling, and technology. The company was called Score Media and Gaming (SCR/SCR.TO) In late 2020, he officially became a shareholder in the company. Four weeks after he published his first analysis supporting a public company, SCR was down 31 percent.
image
Steven Finkelstein Hacker Noon profile picture

@DataGeneralist
Steven Finkelstein

Data analytics professional| "The Data Generalist" | Stats, ML/AI, Data, Investing, Crypto| Career Advisor

