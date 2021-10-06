What has Been Happening with the Two Biggest Iranian Espionage Operations

Cyber-warfare and espionage have long been common weapons in the arsenal of governments, armies, and intelligence agencies around the world. The Islamic Republic of Iran is no exception to this trend, with new discoveries made every year attributed to groups within the republic. In this in-depth research, we uncover significant parts of two advanced Iranian cyber-groups – Domestic Kitten and Infy. Both groups have conducted long-running cyber-attacks and intrusive surveillance campaigns, which target individuals’ mobile devices and personal computers.