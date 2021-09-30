What Happens When you Try to Opt Out of Personalized Ads

AdChoices is a program by the Digital Advertising Alliance (DAA), a consortium of digital advertising groups. It provides what it calls a one-stop portal where people can ask more than 100 ad tech companies to opt them out of being targeted with personalized ads based on their personal data. DAA executive director Lou Mastria said in an email that the company collaborates with BBB National Programs and the Association of National Advertisers to ensure that the companies that agree to the opt-outs actually follow through.