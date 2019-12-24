A Frontend Developer's Perspective on UI Design Tools

Hey there 👋Thanks for checking my first Hackernoon article. My name is Vova and I'm a self-taught front-end engineer. I started learning front-end two years ago and was lucky to land my first job in a tech startup. Getting the first job is (very) challenging but the startup I applied to wanted to give equal chances to the professionals of all levels.



So the last 1.5 years I was playing with React, Redux, Webpack, fetch, Node.js, Express.js Backend, Webhooks.…You know, in a startup you are wearing different hats. I was making 20+ landing pages, setting up A/B tests, helping the marketing team to make automation and eventually doing some design tasks.



That's fun and I always enjoyed design tasks, even if they were small. So it became asking myself, what other people are using for making design tasks?



Here is what I got from a small Twitter research:





UI Design Tools to check



Sketch, Figma,



You probably used one of those already. They allow you to create, prototype and collaborate on a design. Adobe XD and InVision Studio can be used on macOS and Windows. Sketch is Mac-only and Figma is web-based with real-time collaboration. All those tools have I kept investigating, and found that there are dozens of design tools out there! And some of design tools can help you do wireframing, prototyping, animations, logo, design-to-code handoff and much more, all in one.Here is my take away on great UI tools you need to know about, especially if you are a developer (all in my humble engineering opinion 😏). Adobe XD and InVision Studio - are the most powerful and well-known UI design tools nowadays.You probably used one of those already. They allow you to create, prototype and collaborate on a design. Adobe XD and InVision Studio can be used on macOS and Windows. Sketch is Mac-only and Figma is web-based with real-time collaboration. All those tools have a rich feature set and the ability to play with a tool for free.

Photopea - a browser-based graphic design app and a free Photoshop alternative:

supports many formats like psd, svg and pdf

works with both raster and vector graphics

allows you to add gifs to your static images (we use it a lot in Flawless iOS blog)



Lunac y - Sketch-like design software for those who don't have a Mac:

a native Windows app that works offline

supports sketch files preserving the original structure- it's a beta, but probably it needs your attention.

GIMP - a free & open-source graphics editor:

available for Linux, macOS, and Windows.

best used for image retouching and editing, free-form drawing, converting between different image formats

Pixelixe - a graphic design tool built for creating social media posts, ads, banners or even websites. No design experience required:

access to thousands of images, over 900 fonts and 700 icons

export your graphics as jpeg, png (with transparent background) or HTML.



Other cool tools to take a look at:



- create logos, icons, drawings, typography, and illustrations for print, web, video, and mobile. Made by Adobe. Illustrator - create logos, icons, drawings, typography, and illustrations for print, web, video, and mobile. Made by Adobe.





- a powerful web and desktop cross-platform tool to create vector graphics. Definitely worth a look! Voiceflow - a nice tool that helps you to prototype, design and deploy voice applications for Amazon Alexa & Google Home. Vectr - a powerful web and desktop cross-platform tool to create vector graphics. Definitely worth a look!

Lovely animation by drawkit.io, cover done by Valia Havryliuk

