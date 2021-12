Alex is the Creative Manager of Ester Digital, NYC & London Web Design Agency. Alex is a Creative Manager and Creative Manager at Ester digital, NYC and London based in New York and London. He is a member of the Ester Design Agency, based in NYC, and London, London and New York, New York. Alex shares his knowledge of his work in the design industry, including how to create a web-based web-design team, with the help of his agency, Ester.