What Do You Know About IoMT - Internet of Medical Things: A Slogging Thread

Utsav Jaiswal

*cracks knuckles like a nerd*Think of the pacemaker. It is basically a small battery that generates electricity to bring your heartbeat back to normal. Now, imagine if it had a wireless chip that could securely send your heart rate data to your doctor who could tweak the battery power (crude analogy).The problem with wireless is that it is susceptible to Man-in-the-Middle attacks. Think of it as someone snooping in on your phone calls. Snooping is an invasion of privacy but not always harmful. With an IoMT device, someone can hack and overcharge your pacemaker, effectively giving you a heart attack. Why did I bring that up?Because that is what you'll see as the top story when you try to search for IoMT devices.We're just getting started getting robo-tised (or is it robo-fied?)