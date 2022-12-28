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What Decentralized Metaverses Should Learn from Fortnite

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byMaxim Gazeev@maximgazeev

Founder of PR and Marketing Agency https://www.atoz-pr.com/

December 28th, 2022
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Maxim Gazeev@maximgazeev

Founder of PR and Marketing Agency https://www.atoz-pr.com/

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TOPICS

web3#decentralization#gaming#crypto#cryptocurrency#fortnite#opinion#metaverse#epic-games

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