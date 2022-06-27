What Bitcoin ETFs Are

Bitcoin is solidifying itself as a legitimate investment asset that anyone can invest in. Some institutions and individuals can only participate in a highly regulated manner. A Bitcoin ETF could be a regulated way for institutions and more traditional players to get exposure to it. US regulators have yet to approve a Bitcoin ETF for the US markets. Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency markets have come a long way since the technology was only used by a small community of enthusiasts, while the price was around 10,000 BTC for just a couple of pizzas.









Introduction

Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency markets have come a long way. Not more than just a decade ago, this technology was only used by a small community of enthusiasts, while the price was around 10,000 BTC for just a couple of pizzas.





Fast forward a few years, and we’ve seen many successful businesses built on this industry, countless cryptocurrency projects, the birth of DeFi, and much more. Institutional adoption is also booming. A prime example is MicroStrategy, led by Michael Saylor, whom has converted more than 2 billion dollars of their balance sheet into Bitcoin, and you can now spend Bitcoin in more places than ever before.





But what building blocks are still missing before Bitcoin can become a major asset in the global macroeconomic environment?





One of these could be a regulated way for institutions and more traditional players to get exposure to it. I think this is by way of an ETF.





Simply an investment fund that tracks the price of an underlying asset.





ETFs exist across many different industries and asset classes.

For example, gold ETFs have existed for decades, and they track the price of gold.





A Bitcoin ETF would work the same way — the price of the ETF would follow the price of Bitcoin. ETFs are regulated financial products — as such, they trade on traditional markets like the NASDAQ or NYSE and not on a cryptocurrency exchange.





This, however, might change in the future as the borders between traditional finance and the cryptocurrency industry continue to blur.

Why is a Bitcoin ETF important?

Well, Bitcoin isn’t the easiest asset to deal with. Custody, for example, can cause some serious headaches for a large institution. After all, Goldman Sachs won’t just plug a hardware wallet into a laptop and YOLO (transfer) $2B of Bitcoin on it.





Large financial institutions do not operate in the same way as individual investors, and they need a complex regulatory framework and financial plumbing to be able to participate in this space. This is why an ETF can go a long way to bring adoption and expand the potential investor base.





It can give price exposure for participants in the traditional markets without them having to worry about all the nitty-gritty of physically owning the coins. A Bitcoin ETF could also hold assets other than Bitcoin. For example, a Bitcoin ETF could hold a basket of assets, like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tesla stock, gold, and so on.





This could provide some diversification benefits to investors. A brief overview of Bitcoin ETFs Generally, when people talk about Bitcoin ETFs, they’re usually talking about ETFs on the US markets. However, ETFs exist in many different markets.





Another example, the first Bitcoin ETF was launched on the Canadian stock market. It’s called the Purpose Bitcoin ETF and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange with the ticker BTCC. Even so, most of the eyes are on the US regulators, as it’s the largest financial market in the world. A US Bitcoin ETF could solidify Bitcoin as an investment asset.





There have been several attempts to launch a Bitcoin ETF in the US to date; As of March 2021, all of them have been rejected by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).





Why does the SEC keep rejecting the applications? They usually cite volatility, the unregulated nature of the Bitcoin markets, and their apparent liability to market manipulation as the reason for denying the ETF applications.





While these may be true to some extent, it’s probably also true for many other financial markets that already have ETFs.





In addition, much of the financial plumbing required for Bitcoin to be a legitimate macro asset class has been built in the last bear market.





If MicroStrategy wanted to buy billions worth of Bitcoin just a few years ago, it probably would have been exceedingly difficult to do so. Now, however, both the infrastructure and the liquidity are there and ready to fulfill even such sizable investments. This ongoing maturation of the Bitcoin markets will likely turn the tides for the regulators and eventually give way to a US Bitcoin ETF. As to when that will happen, it’s hard to tell — but it may be sooner rather than later.

