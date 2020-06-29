What Are The Top 7 IoT Trends to Introduce in 2021

@ AmyraSheldon Amyra Sheldon I am a passionate tech writer. I write on latest technologies (Blockchain, AI, ML) for Valuecoders.

It is correctly said, this is an era where our day-to-day lives revolve around various technologies. From daily chores to fitness, technologies, such as the Internet of things, have positively transformed everything and made our lives better and easy.

The global IoT market is expected to boost from $150.0 billion in 2019 to $243.0 billion by 2021 at a CAGR of 13.7%.

Following are the top 7 IoT trends that are expected to introduce in 2021

Edge computing

IoT in healthcare

IoT with Blockchain

IoT with Robotic Process automation

IoT in Cybersecurity

IoT with artificial technology

IoT with 5G technology

With the surging growth of the IoT market and the up-coming IoT trends, start-ups and small and medium enterprises are gearing up to adopt an agile method in their mobile or web application development. In addition, to meet the dynamic change in customer demands and the IoT market, businesses are required to Hire Dedicated IoT App Developers for building advanced IoT applications.

Furthermore, it is a fact that an IoT-integrated application needs a skilled and professional hand, which means only an Internet of Things app developers can create a perfect IoT-integrated application. There are hundreds of companies available in India that guarantee to create the perfect IoT-based application but hiring the best IoT app development company is not a piece of cake.

Tags