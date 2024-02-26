What are the Three Open Source Events You Should Visit in 2024

Attending F/LOSS (Free/Libre and Open source) events is one of the most magical things you can do.
If you have never been to one, here are three reasons to participate in an event organized mainly by its community.
There are many other reasons to visit, help organize, or volunteer for an event like that. Find yours today!
Bulgaria is one of Europe's most beautiful countries, so if you want to combine your appetite for sightseeing, culture, good food, and your curiosity about free and open-source software, you are in a good place.
Let me help you with three events this year focused entirely on the FOSS movement.
2-3 November
Sofia, Bulgaria
OpenFest is an annual event that promotes open culture, free and open software, and knowledge sharing. The first OpenFest happened in 2003 in Sofia, and since then, it has been held every year – sometimes in several Bulgarian cities simultaneously.
OpenFest is the biggest event in the country. Sometimes, it attracts more than 4000 humans and even some robots. It has several simultaneous tracks covering technical, community, and open art topics. It's also famous for its practical workshops.
Known as Serdica in antiquity and Sredets in the Middle Ages, Sofia has been an area of human habitation since at least 7000 BC. Sofia is also Bulgaria's capital of the Free Software and Opensource Movement.
27 July
Gabrovo, Bulgaria
How.Camp 2024 is the first edition of a small open and collaborative event in the small mountain town of Gabrovo, famous for the inhabitants' unique sense of humor. The team behind that has over 20 years of experience organizing technical and FOSS events, so you are in good hands.
The sessions will cover topics like Linux on Phones, open-source careers, Thunderbird and how to contribute to its community, and many others still in the works. So watch the page and ensure you get one of the 79 spots left!
Gabrovo is known as the birthplace of the environmental sculptor Chisto from theChristo and Jeanne-Claude tandem and with its citizens' unique sense of humor.
11-12 May
Plovdiv, Bulgaria
TuxCon 2024is an annual event about free and open-source software and hardware. The entrance is free for all visitors. TuxCon is a community event organized by volunteers. They also have a workshop session, but mainly focused on open hardware. Please keep an eye out for more on their website.
Plovdiv is one of the oldest European cities and enjoys an ancient heritage spanning over eight millennia. Plovdiv is a cultural hub in Bulgaria and was the European Capital of Culture in 2019. The city is an important economic, transport, cultural, and educational center.
I am confident you would love the community, the country, the food, and the wine. Plan your trip to Bulgaria and enrich your persona with some knowledge and freedom.