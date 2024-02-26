What are the Three Open Source Events You Should Visit in 2024

Attending F/LOSS (Free/Libre and Open source) events is one of the most magical things you can do.



If you have never been to one, here are three reasons to participate in an event organized mainly by its community.



It's pretty different than a "commercial" event.: The amount of marketing BS and product pitches is minimal; sometimes, it never happens. You receive great value, most of the time for free or against a small donation to support the team. It focuses on freedom: The whole concept of the FOSS is about freedom. You would be able to feel the spirit of that in every action. I can't explain it with concrete examples, but imagine the feeling of finally doing something you like, such as taking a day off work and going hiking. You learn a lot: the Free/libre and the open-source software ecosystem is changing constantly and fast. The community launches new protocols, technologies, RFS, and projects daily and modifies them every millisecond. Good luck keeping with that!





There are many other reasons to visit, help organize, or volunteer for an event like that. Find yours today!

FOSS events in Bulgaria in 2024

Bulgaria is one of Europe's most beautiful countries, so if you want to combine your appetite for sightseeing, culture, good food, and your curiosity about free and open-source software, you are in a good place.





Let me help you with three events this year focused entirely on the FOSS movement.

OpenFest 2024

2-3 November

Sofia, Bulgaria



OpenFest is an annual event that promotes open culture, free and open software, and knowledge sharing. The first OpenFest happened in 2003 in Sofia, and since then, it has been held every year – sometimes in several Bulgarian cities simultaneously.





OpenFest is the biggest event in the country. Sometimes, it attracts more than 4000 humans and even some robots. It has several simultaneous tracks covering technical, community, and open art topics. It's also famous for its practical workshops.





Known as Serdica in antiquity and Sredets in the Middle Ages, Sofia has been an area of human habitation since at least 7000 BC. Sofia is also Bulgaria's capital of the Free Software and Opensource Movement.

How.Camp 2024

27 July

Gabrovo, Bulgaria



How.Camp 2024 is the first edition of a small open and collaborative event in the small mountain town of Gabrovo, famous for the inhabitants' unique sense of humor. The team behind that has over 20 years of experience organizing technical and FOSS events, so you are in good hands.





The sessions will cover topics like Linux on Phones, open-source careers, Thunderbird and how to contribute to its community, and many others still in the works. So watch the page and ensure you get one of the 79 spots left!



Gabrovo is known as the birthplace of the environmental sculptor Chisto from theChristo and Jeanne-Claude tandem and with its citizens' unique sense of humor.

TuxCon 2024

11-12 May

Plovdiv, Bulgaria





TuxCon 2024is an annual event about free and open-source software and hardware. The entrance is free for all visitors. TuxCon is a community event organized by volunteers. They also have a workshop session, but mainly focused on open hardware. Please keep an eye out for more on their website.



Plovdiv is one of the oldest European cities and enjoys an ancient heritage spanning over eight millennia. Plovdiv is a cultural hub in Bulgaria and was the European Capital of Culture in 2019. The city is an important economic, transport, cultural, and educational center.

Come and visit

I am confident you would love the community, the country, the food, and the wine. Plan your trip to Bulgaria and enrich your persona with some knowledge and freedom.