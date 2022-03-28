What Are the Components of an Application Development Life Cycle?

Requirements, testing, and problems are all part of the application development life cycle. Up until a product reaches its end of life, it continues to operate in a loop. You may be wondering if a particular application development life cycle is acceptable for you. Although a new mobile app startup is always welcome, there are 2.2 million apps accessible on App Store and up to 2.8 million apps available on Google Play Market. Smartphones have become crucial with the development of mobile technology throughout the world. Apps allow you to stay in touch with friends and family via social media. They also give access to a variety of other uses such as education, news, history, and business applications. On top of all that, the millions of apps accessible on the app store of our smartphones have made our lives easier and more easily than ever before.





In order to determine whether a mobile app would be a good fit for your market niche and marketing goals, you must comprehend the whole mobile app development lifecycle.





As a result of learning the complete procedure, you’ll be able to avoid wasting time and money throughout the development stage.





According to a mobile device’s perspective, the mobile Application Development Lifecycle is equivalent to a traditional Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC). As long as you keep in mind the phases of mobile app development, you will have an easy procedure.





Let us take you through the Mobile Application Development Lifecycle and provide you with a few tips.

Application Development Lifecycle and Its Stages

1. Analyzing Requirements and Initiating a Project

Before you start your app development process, you need to have a solid concept of what you want to do. Ensure that your concept is both original and profitable.





To determine whether your concept can be turned into a business, conduct thorough market research. You might find it easier to complete the assignment if you ask yourself the following questions:





What sets your app apart from other apps on the market?

Is such an app required?

What platform will you choose to develop your app?

What are the technical requirements for installing your app?

Is there a need for investment?

Who is your target market?

Which problem will your app solve?





Pay close attention to whom you are trying to reach with your mobile application and plan accordingly. Your project’s potential risks should be identified and eliminated at this point in the process.

2. Implementation

As soon as you’ve completed your requirements analysis, it’s time to get started.





Putting your concept on paper will give it a direction for implementation and a sense of direction. Discuss it with your audience and seek their comments. Be on the lookout for flaws and strive to solve them quickly.





Risks connected with your project may be quantified and understood via effective planning. In addition, you can benefit from using Use Case Diagrams.





As their name suggests, they are a visual depiction of how users interact with various system parts through distinct use scenarios.





The functionality of your project may be determined using UML diagrams. You’ll also be better able to comprehend your task’s technical requirements and difficulty by using this tool.

3. Technical Specifications

Make sure your mobile app is technically possible before you start developing it. Your app’s functionality should be supported by the back-end system.





To do this, you will need to use Public APIs to gain access to public data. The technical standards and guidelines for different platforms (Android, iOS, and Windows) are different. It will save you time if you know the technical feasibility of your app before you create a prototype.

4. The App’s Design

Building a prototype for your app is the most crucial aspect of the process. When you reach this level, your concept is given shape. This step will let you know if you’re on the correct track or not.





When it comes to designing, UI/UX is crucial. Let’s take a look at it:





UX: The accessibility, functionality, and usefulness of your app are all determined by the UX (User Experience).





Make sure your app runs well on the platform you choose. To make things even more interesting, it gives you a basic sense of how the program will look and work based on your chosen operating system.





Wireframes or Mockups are used to implement UX, and there are a variety of design kits available for this purpose. In contrast to wireframes, mockups may be thought of as an improved version of a wireframe that incorporates color and fonts into the visual sketch of a website or mobile application.





The layout templates for a mobile app are designed using design toolkits such as Adobe Photoshop or Figma Toolkit.





These three basic principles guide UX framework design:





Reliability: If your software is going to run on many operating systems, it should be adaptable.



Clarity: In all sizes, the text should be readable. In addition, every page layout of the app should be properly connected.



Interaction with the user: As a result, the app’s performance should be improved in order to maximize user involvement. Features such as screen orientation and clear information display improve user involvement.



The specs and design criteria for an app change depending on the platform.





UI: All of the elements that allow a user to engage with a mobile app are included in the user interface. Screens, keyboards, and buttons may all be used to do this.





This section is where the graphics and colors are completed. It’s important that you create an app that caters to your target audience by incorporating the features that they find most useful.





A professional mobile app should, for example, have a suitable color palette; otherwise, use better colors and give an optimal screen or keyboard for the interaction.





Style guides aren’t as simple as they appear. It’s important that the color scheme and typefaces you use in your app match the app’s purpose. This is especially true for apps that provide information. If yours is an interactive app, then employing bright colors and beautiful designs might help.

5. The Development of App

After the prototype, app development is the next stage.





In this part, you’ll learn all you need to know about developing an app. The developers’ first priority is selecting the optimal programming language.





The following are five programming languages that are frequently used in the development of mobile applications:





Swift

Python

Java

PHP

C++

6. Debugging and Testing of Apps

Finding flaws or mistakes in software code is known as testing, whereas debugging is the act of removing such faults or problems from the source code.





Debugging is done by a Software Developer, whereas testing is done by a Software Tester. When it comes to testing, there are a wide variety of methods accessible. Here are a handful of the more often used ones:





User Acceptance Testing: Your target audience does the testing in this method. Your end-users get their hands on your mobile app for the first time, and they help you figure out how to make it more user-friendly. In order to achieve the major objectives of your project, the feedback supplied by the consumers is crucial.



Beta Testing: An open beta test is conducted on the internet with the participation of a large number of individuals. Your app’s users can identify bugs and weaknesses.

7. Launch

A mobile app is ready to be released into the market once it has been tested and debugged. Apps can be deployed in a variety of methods, including:





Using a Web Server to Deploy Your App: Data transmission from and to an app’s back-end server is crucial for the app’s operation. When the backend server is overcrowded or not operating correctly, the app will cease working.





As a result, a server should be properly configured to fulfill the needs of your program. Some of the online services that are highly efficient in handling traffic are Amazon Web Services, RackSpace, and others. Your app may cease operating if it becomes famous and receives a lot of traffic if you use this method.





Using the Play Store to Release Your App: You may release your app to the app store after you’re satisfied it’s configured correctly. There are numerous forms to fill out for different app stores, as well as screenshots and a description of the app.





It’s possible that you’ll have to make adjustments to the app in accordance with the requirements of each app store. Your app is manually reviewed by Apple, for example.





They may require you to make adjustments to your app to comply with their rules and regulations.





Your app will be live on Google Play and Apple’s App Store the same day it is submitted.

8. Tracking of an App

It’s important to remember that mobile app development doesn’t finish when you put your app on the market.





The ability to follow the progress of an app is always a valuable feature since it allows for the correction of any flaws through updates. Additionally, monitoring may be used to introduce new features, improve performance, and deal with problems.

Conclusion

