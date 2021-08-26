What are the Applications of AR in the Food Industry?

Augmented Reality is the immersive tech that superimposes digital data and images on the physical world. AR is being applied in far more meaningful ways in both B2C and B2B settings. Food augmented reality is being used by almost all the big names in the industry, and those who haven’t got their hands on this immersive tech yet, will want to get started as soon as possible. AR applications are being deployed in a number of products and across the value chain, and their number and breadth will only grow.