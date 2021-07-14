What are Structured Crypto Deposits?

In the field of banking, the terminology known as “structured deposit” refers to a type of financial account with funds placed into conventional fixed deposits with an investment on a derivative instrument on assets such as currencies, commodities, equities, or bonds. The tenure of this product is generally between one and five years.\n\n\nA structured deposit has a maturity date like a fixed deposit, but it is completely dependent on the performance of the underlying financial assets for its investment return. The full principal amount of the investment will be returned to you if you hold your investment to maturity, and the bank remains solvent.\n\n\\\n> \n> When it comes to fixed deposits, the returns and maturity periods are fixed. \n>\n> \\\n\n\\\nStructured deposits, however, have variable returns, and in some cases, even the maturities are variables as well.\n\n\nStructured investment products are not uncommon in the financial space. They are top-tier choices for investors with specific needs and can bring decent returns. Now the fast-growing cryptocurrency industry has jumped on the bandwagon and embraced this concept with open arms. As the institutional adoption of digital assets grows, demand increases for traditional financial services on the cryptocurrency market.\n\n\nThough volatility is often unwelcoming among investors, private and institutional investors are still expressing growing interest in bitcoin as a viable addition to their portfolios. With demand for assets comes the demand for instruments required for hedging possible risks associated with their vite coin price-making mechanics. \n\n\\\nWhen major players like [Coinbase](https://www.coinbase.com/) launched a custodian service for institutional investors, structured deposits officially became a viable option for the crypto industry.\n\n\\\nStructured deposits are becoming increasingly important for achieving a specific investment goal when dealing with cryptocurrencies. They usually allow investors to capitalize on both bullish and bearish markets, hedge current positions, or access previously unattainable assets. \n\n\\\nCurrently, there exist a ton of crypto companies that offer their users structured products for digital assets.\n\n \n\nThe development of crypto industry regulation is likely to bolster the continued adoption of cryptocurrencies and the burgeoning of the industry as a whole in the years to come. And this will undoubtedly lead to the growing demand for new investment products from cryptocurrency traders. \n\n\\\nThat's why structured products for crypto traders are here to stay.