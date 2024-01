What are Bitcoin Ordinals? All You Need to Know

Too Long; Didn't Read

Bitcoin Ordinals, introduced in January 2023, are a game-changer in NFTs, uniquely creating them directly on the Bitcoin blockchain. They're distinct from prior methods, offering streamlined, secure NFT experiences. Early NFT-like projects paved the way, but Ordinals mark a fundamental shift. They assign unique numbers to satoshis, enabling diverse asset uses. Tools like CoinGecko facilitate trading. The system creates NFTs by inscribing data onto satoshis, enhancing Bitcoin's security. Pre-dating Ordinals, Colored Coins and Counterparty set the stage. Ordinals, categorized by rarity, involve intricate mining-order-based numbering, making each satoshi distinct. Despite controversy, Ordinals open doors for varied digital asset uses within Bitcoin's ecosystem.