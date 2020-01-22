What are Annotations?

And why should you care? Well, annotations are a brand-spanking-new way to add context to stories in a user-friendly way, augmenting the reading experience.

Annotations, how do they work?

visit the , you'll be able to highlight story text on any page and submit a note, comment, or annotation. You can do this on your own stories, or someone else's. Right now, if you super-top-secret annotation activation page , you'll be able to highlight story text on any page and submit a note, comment, or annotation. You can do this on your own stories, or someone else's.

Then what?

You, the author, have the power to accept or reject these annotations — if you reject them, they go away, but if you accept them, they show up on your story as a little yellow highlight, under the selected text. When your story has received an annotation, you'll see it pending on your dashboard at app.hackernoon.com — if you reject them, they go away, but if you accept them, they show up on your story as a little yellow highlight, under the selected text.

When you hover over this highlighted text, you'll see the annotation! Easy as pie.

Why should I use this?

You can use annotations to:

Define acronyms and jargon

Provide context

Make jokes

Explain complex concepts

Provide a backstory

Define difficult words

Help people better understand technical terms

Provide footnotes

Where do we go from here?

As we continue to build on, iterate, and improve Hacker Noon, our goal is to be more transparent (check out Dane's recent product update recap ). We hope you'll continue to follow us on this journey, and see where it goes.

Happy hacking, y'all!

