West Ham United Partners with Fetch.ai to Increase Awareness about Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain come to Famous Football Club

The men's and women's teams of West Ham United have named Fetch.ai as their first official artificial intelligence partner. The East London's West Ham United Football Club competes in England's Premier League, the highest division of professional football. In 2016, the team relocated from Boleyn Ground to London Stadium. West Ham United is one of the most famous clubs in London.





The Cambridge-based artificial intelligence firm Fetch.ai utilizes artificial intelligence to eliminate third parties and give customers control. This implies that Fetch.ai will let users obtain complete control over their digital interactions, such as making travel reservations, reserving a hotel and a parking spot, and managing their social media accounts. Fetch.ai works with a wide range of businesses in the industrial, supply chain, healthcare, and mobility sectors on a commercial level.





West Ham United Stadium





Fetch.AI is a blockchain-based platform that integrates AI and machine learning skills In the present digital economy. Aggregators are no longer necessary because these digital twins connect the dots across various data sources. Supply chain, manufacturing, healthcare, travel, finance, and mobility are areas where Fetch.ai's product set of applications may be used. Fetch.ai and West Ham United have agreed to work together to promote the positive effect of artificial intelligence on companies and the lives of its fans. Fetch.ai's brand will be promoted through the London Stadium's LED perimeter advertising system and the Club's ever-expanding worldwide platforms as part of their partnership with the Club.





Understanding the Use of Artificial Intlieggence in Football

Thanks to artificial intelligence, it is feasible to evaluate data in a manner that wasn't conceivable. Statistical analysis and performance optimization based on data are also part of this process. In today's ultra-competitive environment, a company needs the most up-to-date technologies to have the most possibilities and the best decision-making ability possible. In many countries, soccer is more than just a sport since it creates a trip of emotions for its enthusiasts.





Applications for evaluating athletic performance make use of AI capabilities and methodologies. These tools may automatically analyze playing strategy to provide real-time, exact feedback that can help players improve their performance and decision-making.





Biomechanics sensors are used to create 3D representations of athletes' movements. A visual representation of game data reveals how players perform rather than how they rank. It is common practice to utilize traditional sports analytics to offer information such as shots taken or compare players' performance and statistics. Still, the application of deep learning algorithms breaks down athletes' decision-making capabilities. With it, coaches and teams have a real-time tool for evaluating defensive athletes' performance in any game setting.





Football clubs are cosying up to blockchain and NFTs





Professional footballers' salary rates were examined using machine learning and data science techniques. Whether or not the world's most highly compensated footballers are overpaid is an open question. Computational models have been developed to indicate which players are paid too much and which ones are undervalued and identify the skills that might help players earn more Euros. According to a computer model, Lionel Messi is the most overpaid football player in the world. Some of Europe's best footballers are getting huge payoffs, while other players on the same field are getting much less. Football fans may wonder whether their rivals are worth such a hefty sum of money. For example, FC Barcelona star Lionel Messi earns millions of dollars more than other players in the league.





According to experts, the ability to see the field is just as important to a footballer's success as their ability to control the ball. Mentors might help young footballers develop into better players if they focus more on teaching them how to analyze the field rather than just playing the game with the ball. Young players need to learn how to read the game just as much as they need to learn how to kick a ball. Mentors should spend more time preparing young players for the real world rather than just teaching them how to control the ball.





Florida Atlantic University researchers are teaching computers to predict recovery time from sports-related damage induced by a head impact based on side symptoms including migraine, giddiness, and exhaustion. The findings of this study may be used to build a decision-support system that can help doctors develop a treatment plan for injured athletes that is specifically tailored to their needs. The risk of a soccer player suffering a concussion may be reduced by simply adapting to the ball. It is estimated that as many as 22% of soccer wounds are caused by players using their heads to transfer the ball during games. Researchers looked at factors determining the peak impact force of soccer headers and suggested ways to reduce the risk of head injuries to prevent soccer player injuries.





Image Credits: Samuel Regan-Asante and Hert Niks.

