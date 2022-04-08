Welcome to Utopia: The New Decentralized and Free Internet 2.0 

Utopia is an ecosystem that can easily replace messengers, social networks, and payment systems. It tries to maximize data encryption, remove all network vulnerabilities and correct the mistakes humanity made at the birth of the Internet. Utopia's idea is complete decentralization of the World Wide Web, granting online freedom to everyone, protecting the right to express oneself and one's thoughts without persecution by totalitarian control. At the moment there are more than 30,000 nodes in the network. The only disadvantage is the closed source code and closed development environment.





Users and miners in the network form a fault-tolerant network. At the moment there are more than 30,000 nodes in the network. One of the features of the project is the anonymity of all its developers. In this way, they have secured themselves from any pressure.

What is the idea behind Utopia?

Utopia`s idea is complete decentralization of the World Wide Web, granting online freedom to everyone, protecting the right to express oneself and one's thoughts without persecution by totalitarian control. The Utopia’s team wants to take away the ability to control what should represent freedom. It tries to maximize data encryption, remove all network vulnerabilities and correct the mistakes humanity made at the birth of the Internet.



In addition to the basic restart of the Internet, the team is focused on creating the most simple and at the same time extensive environment of self-realization and self-development for each participant. The only disadvantage is the closed source code and closed development environment. It is not possible to get data including even hash blocks.





The argument for that is an attempt to secure their work and not allow centralization of such a project. As the team said they do not want any forks based on their system, which is supported by its users. They share the view that such a system should be one for all and belong to the people.

Utopia`s team

The team reveals little to no information about themselves, calling themselves the 1984 Group. They chose this name in response to John Orwell's 1984, in which he described a dystopian world with totalitarian control. With their name, they destroy the notion of totalitarianism and show that everything can be different from the work "1984".





Not in vain the slogan of the team is "Big Brother is no longer watching you". Based on the statement, the team consists of specialists in the field of cryptocurrencies, blockchain systems, system administrators, coders, and so on. Utopia`s team consists of professional specialists in their field, who have been working for more than six years at their own expense to develop Utopia.

Does Utopia have its cryptocurrency?





At the moment, in the Utopia network, you can buy uNS for CRP, make a Crypto Card (an analog of the bank card to simplify financial transactions), and exchange. Naturally, the functionality will be expanded, and first of all, do not evaluate Utopia as just a system for mining, this network has much more functionality and the currency was created for internal interaction.

What is uNS?

uNS (Utopia Name Server) - an analog of our domain names that exist in the external network, only the functionality is much larger. And now let's analyze in more detail point by point.





uNS as a nickname. Each user after registration is assigned a public key, that is, the key with which you can find/add to the friends of another user of the network. uNS as a nickname simplifies the search for a person, you can simply enter the registered uNS as a nickname and add the user, without having to enter a public key or request it. uNS as a channel name. Each channel created by users within Utopia also receives a sort of public key. Of course, the public channels can be found by name, but there is a feature that allows you to hide from indexing your channels. The only way to get to it is to receive an invitation or search for the key. But if there is uNS for the channel, you can find it by this key and request authorization. uNS as a domain. Within Utopia, there is its browser Idyll (analog to the Tor browser only without master nodes, Utopia refuses to use master nodes at all). Registering uNS will allow you to publish your website directly even from your computer. It is enough to have your uNS and set up a redirection with 80 ports from your local address (127.0.0.1) to the uNS which you registered, and that's all, the website works inside Utopia.



Conclusion: what are the advantages of the Utopia project?

Everything is anonymous. Intuitively (in some places even primitive) user-friendly and understandable interface. Sufficiently understandable API guides. Absolute untouchability of the ecosystem on the part of the developers. Utopia Browser (Idyll) is very similar to TOR, only without master nodes. Simple integration of the site into the ecosystem without tethering to an external network. A strong system of anonymity, up to the generation of hidden user avatars at each login. Not even possible to see a user's real avatar without exchanging public keys. External and internal encryption keys. The Utopia access file is a kind of DB file. If it goes on as it is going on now, this is probably the future decentralized internet.



