New Story

Web3’s Grand Promise Meets Harsh Reality: Can the Decentralized Internet Still Deliver?

by
byMichael Joseph@michaeljoseph27

Michael Joseph is an entertainment, political, financial news reporter.

October 29th, 2025
featured image - Web3’s Grand Promise Meets Harsh Reality: Can the Decentralized Internet Still Deliver?
    Speed
    Voice
Michael Joseph
← Previous

Understanding the VIX: The Market’s Barometer of Fear and Opportunity

Up Next →

DeFi Surges Past $100B as Regulators Eye the ‘Wild West’ of Finance

About Author

Michael Joseph HackerNoon profile picture
Michael Joseph@michaeljoseph27

Financial Writer @Barclays

Michael Joseph is an entertainment, political, financial news reporter.

Read my storiesLearn More

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

web3#web3#decentralized-internet#what-happened-to-web3#is-web3-still-relevant#how-web3-works#web3-vs-ai-hype#web3-hype#user-data-ownership

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLiteAlso published here
Archives
Bsky

Related Stories