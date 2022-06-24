Web3 Writing Contest 2022: Round 3 Results Announced!

The 1st prize goes to Web 3.0: When in Doubt, Do the Opposite by @wasyne. In second place goes to DeSci - the New Web 3 Movement to Revolutionize Scientific Research & Funding by @sergey-baloyan. And in third place, we have Towards a Divine Understanding of Web3: The Death of Corporate Commercialism by @dok333. Finally, the story with the most views is Web3 is Like Piracy and That's a Good Thing by @metapunk.





Hey Hackers! Welcome to the third round of results announcement of the #Web3 Writing Contest!





For the Web3 writing contest, HackerNoon has partnered with Octopus Network to give monthly prizes to the best HackerNoon Web3 stories! Just submit your story with the #Web3 tag, and you’ll be entered to win up to $2000 worth of OCT tokens from our $12,000 prize pool each month, from March 1st to August 31st.





You can use this template to enter the web3 writing contest

So who are the winners?

#Web3 Writing Contest May 2022 Nominations 🔥

Here’s how we selected the top 10 nominations for the month of May - We picked all the stories tagged with #Web3 on HackerNoon, published in May 2022. Then we chose the top stories using 60:30:10 weightage respectively to:

Number of hours read

Number of people reached

The freshness of the content

Here are the top 10 nominations:

And the Winners Are 👀

To make sure that our algorithm is not abused in any way, editors voted for the top stories. Here are the winners:

“If you throw vacant rooms in your house to the cloud server, it’s called Airbnb. If you transmit the kitchen of your house, it’s called Uber Eats. The form of the product doesn’t matter. In return for such freedom, a sign of fragility on web 2.0 is erupting everywhere, especially in terms of privacy. Some say that web 3.0 would solve this problem but no one knows what it is now. So, remember how web 2.0 was born.”

Thank you for this insightful article, @wasyne! You’ve won 434 OCT Tokens!

“Today, many scientists have already deployed blockchain tools like smart contracts, decentralization, etc., to revolutionize the world of science. This movement to utilize blockchain and web 3 applications is termed decentralized science (DeSci). Although it is still at the infant stage, DeSci is the meeting point of two major movements: The move by the science world to seek out alternative ways to fund their work and share information and data without restrictions. A crypto-based movement to eliminate profit-focused middlemen from value exchange or transactions.”

Great Job, @sergey-baloyan! You’ve won 260 OCT Tokens!

“Web3 is a buzzword. Many, such as Gary Vaynerchuck, compare it to the , with similar rewards for those who gain quick entry (Vaynerchuck is a legendary Web2 marketing guru). But like all buzzwords, fads, and trends, the majority of the population has no deep or meaningful idea as to what it really entails. To understand what is happening with Web3 and the wider global economy, we need to investigate Web2. And we also need to look at some of the underlying philosophical principles underlying the world of commerce”

Congratulations, @dok333! You have won 86 Oct Tokens!

@metapunk, your hard work paid off!

That’s all, hackers! See y'all next time, with more prizes and more contests coming your way! Keep an eye on contests.hackernoon.com for more details. We will contact the winners shortly!

Remember, you can use this template to enter the web3 writing contest.





Note: The winners have to provide NEAR wallet ONLY to claim the reward money. Get NEAR Wallet here.



