Web3 vs Web2: Does It Change Anything?

The software development industry is responsible for some of the most significant technological advancements. It's hard to imagine a day without checking the news online, messaging, or browsing social media. Since the 1960s, the internet has undergone many changes. We used to have static websites, dial-up connections, and no add-ons or extensions, with designs that were less than appealing. Unfortunately, many internet users still don't know the , or that web apps and web pages are not synonyms. difference between the web and the internet Let’s compare web “versions”, and retrace the evolution of innovative technologies and why it’s important for the current generation. Web 1: Web 2 vs. Web 3: What's the Difference and Why It Matters The early was a collection of text-based sites only accessible and hosted by organizations (usually scientists). The content on these websites was called had central authority. So, it was a book or newspaper on the screen with limited user interaction. The development cycle soon became easier, and we got web apps or Web 2.0 examples. The dynamic content becomes popular, and users get the opportunity to interact through social media platforms. Web2 allows website owners to have control over content moderation on their sites. World Wide Web web and read-only However, we still have central authority with users not really controlling their data. in software development and the most significant change is the ownership. Web3 l and puts the internet's power in the hands of its users. It is based on blockchain technology and provides interaction with . Web2 Vs Web3 Apps are different removes central contro artificial intelligence The simplest explanation looks like this: Web1: Read Web2: Read/Write Web3: Read/Write/Own And the visuals would be like this: Why Are Web 2.0 Examples Not as Reliable? If we have so many web apps with increased user experience and user-generated content, why would we need web3 technology? As with anything generating income, the competition has changed the way websites are run. The intermediaries (tech companies) affect the user-to-user interaction model by establishing complete control: regulations, policies, censorship, algorithms, and approval. Web 2.0 examples have become a place dominated by companies that provide services . in exchange for your personal data In the current state of the web, centralized platforms always ask for data to use in commercial ways (we agree to it as it looks convenient). Also, there’s in modern web apps and mobile applications. Data breaches are a common occasion with user data at risk. Centralized systems can hide how they are using the data and whether they monetize on it. less and less security and transparency So, the key differences between Web2 vs Web3 apps are data ownership, content ownership, and user behaviors. How Is Web3 Technology Different The idea behind Web 3 is closely connected with distributed ledger technology or . We are used to thinking that cryptocurrency and NFTs are the sole use cases of this decentralized network. Crypto and NFT are just the most common ones. blockchain In fact, the blockchain allows the building of decentralized applications where every user can be the only owner of their content. As for now, there are not many web3 examples due to “technology limitations.” The enthusiasts of Web3 technologies are painting a free virtual world with no middleman. The role of the community will be more significant with peer-to-peer interactions. Web3 Examples and Use Cases Web apps that use decentralized systems won’t have completely different use cases and industries. They will exist in parallel with apps ranging from browser technologies to social networks and financial systems. can be used in supply chains like , data storage solutions like , DAO platforms like , web3 analog of Reddit, and decentralized messaging app. Web3 applications Everledger Storj DeepDao Steemit Secretum Let’s create an analogy to understand how a decentralized version of Twitter will work. Now, it’s a web2 app with its own rules and policies (and one interesting owner in Elon Musk). If you violate the policies, the Twitter algorithm or moderator will ban the account. If Twitter was a decentralized social network, we will have to remove administration. In case someone breaks community rules, there will be “content voting.” Or no “ban” at all. The last option makes Web3 technologies similar to Dark Web (which is among Web 2.0 examples technically) but with less control and unfiltered content for users. How Does Web3 Change Software Development? Despite promises to revolutionize the way software is developed, Web 3 has a long way to go. Its core features are decentralized protocols, tools, and services that enable developers to create decentralized applications (dApps). Unlike Web2 interactive applications–Web3 allows users to engage directly with blockchain-based smart contracts without hosts, providers, business owners, or enterprises. This decentralization has implications for future software projects and community development. might change the Web2 vs Web3 app development. Web3 Technologies are not widely used yet, so it's challenging to compare web and extend functionality. Global adoption of blockchain technology will consist of the usual front-end part and network "hosted" on blockchain systems like Ethereum. Web3 architecture The Future of Web2 vs Web3 Apps If you think Web3 is all hype, you’d probably be right. Not in every case, though. Web3 examples are certainly not mature yet but overly sophisticated in building. If you need to get insights on how blockchain, crypto, and web3 technology are creating a new direction in technology, look for actual research and . people digging into existing web3 projects Web2 is at this stage when people are frustrated at policies, data privacy, algorithms limiting their content, and tech companies getting all-controlling. Not all users are actually bothered by these, but the supply of decentralized apps would grow according to demand. Wrap Up Web3 technologies will have an impact on the overall software industry. Web2 to Web3 migrations aren’t a likely thing to happen soon. However, there will be a segment of decentralized apps (dApps) built on blockchain and powered by artificial intelligence. Payment services could be set up with cryptocurrency. The development of such solutions will require niche-experienced developers with inventive minds.