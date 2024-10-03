Web3 Hustle: A Win-Win Venture

I ventured into the web3 ecosystem for the first time in 2020. It has been a turpsy-turvy journey up till now, and although I am grateful that I keyed in then, there are a lot of things that I’ve learned in my journey and that I’m still learning but wish someone had explained to me then. I started by reading books, but it was not nearly enough because I had to source for them myself and then relate them to the aspect of web3 that the particular community that I was in, which was called medic DAO, was bullish on at that time. Was it airdrops that people were gunning for? Was it discord whitelist grinding? Was it Web3 Twitter writing for the project’s recognition? I had to understand it by reading, and it was not so easy. Due to the fact that I settled on web3 writing, I’d be writing on a few of the endless Web3 writing aspects that are lucrative and how you can make use of these available opportunities and be successful in them. Before delving into that aspect, though, let’s talk about some of the Web3 basics. Basic Rules in The Web3 Space In Web3, you have the free will to invest as much as you’d like; in exchange, you’d either get profitable returns or lose money (you can always get it back through other investments), which is why you’d sometimes see the acronym D.Y.O.R., which simply means Do Your Own Research, meaning the writer, like me, is not giving financial advice; you should do your own research as well before investing in any coin, project, or asset. During my first NFT mint, I lost 50 dollars that I minted the project with. After minting, I held for a few hrs, however, when I went to check the project’s progress on OpenSea, I noticed that it had fallen way below the mint price, and by the time I realized, it had fallen so bad that I just had to sell it off, I sold at $10. Although, I minted a project that was free mint after that period, and the project tripled in floor price overnight. The point of this is to show you that the market is not predictable which further buttresses my point to always trade and do your own research at your own risk, in case things don’t go as planned, it would be based on your own decision to invest and not because you were coaxed. Another important rule in the Web3 ecosystem is to be very cautious of scams and weary of foreign links. There are a lot of phishing links out there; in a bid to take your funds, they would present as though you got a token and would ask you to claim it. The rooky mistake would be to claim it. However, as much as experience is said to be the best teacher, it would be wise not to click on it till you verify. A lot of times, after clicking, your account would most likely be hacked into and your funds might be wiped. Do not disclose your private key.\n\n\nDo not share your passwords.\n\n\nHowever, you can share your address, your Ethereum address, your Bitcoin address, and so on, to get funds or when needed. That would be how to get funds into your account from an external source, by giving out the required address.\n\nThis is an example: do not give a different address for a different cause; this was one of my mistakes back then, and this is just Ethereum and Bitcoin. There is Solana and the rest; take note of them. Lucrative Aspects in Web3 Writing Apart from being a moderator, a collab manager and so on, being a web3 writer is also very lucrative. I wrote my first web3 thread in 2020; then I worked as a web3 ghostwriter for a person whose main source of whitelist was to write threads. Let me start off by delving slightly into these aspect: Writing for Whitelists\nCreating content for projects, whether upcoming or those already popularly known can be strategically focused, although it can go in many other ways, when you write good content and post on social media, it can go in every way but not badly. Although while creating anything or putting anything out, you should have a definite audience and goal.\nIn this case, it would be for the project that you’re writing about to notice you and consider your post worthy to be given whitelist, as there are specific whitelists that are given to early contributors and your contribution is more publicity to the project. You can put them out on platforms like Twitter, Medium, Facebook, and so on where they can get traction and people can come onboard. However, do not forget to include D.Y.O.R. at the end. Then on to the next: Ghostwriting\nIn this aspect, as the term implies, ghostwriting means writing for someone with no recognition to the actual writer with renumeration to them, in this case, it would be you. Writing for someone else to get whitelist is a form of ghostwriting, writing for web3 founders and influencers, blogs, speeches and so on. Web3 Newsletter writing You can be in the niche of writing Newsletters focused on Web3 topics, such as crypto markets, NFT trends, and decentralized governance. Writers with expertise in creating high-value content for subscription-based newsletters or educational platforms are well-compensated. An example is producing weekly newsletters that track new projects that are coming into the market or doing well. Lastly, would be: Airdrop writing Writing on the new airdrops in the markets would get people to swamp your page for more information as people are really interested in airdrops as it is free and only requires gas fee during lauch. All you’d have to do is to keep making your research and updating your page, and watch the magic play out. However, the point of any form of writing would be to captivate the audience, and for this aspect of writing, the goal would be to influence the audience with enough facts on the project to get them onboard without promising anything false; keep it simple and truthful so as to keep a profile of being trustworthy. There are many more aspects but I’d be stopping here. Thank you! I ventured into the web3 ecosystem for the first time in 2020. It has been a turpsy-turvy journey up till now, and although I am grateful that I keyed in then, there are a lot of things that I’ve learned in my journey and that I’m still learning but wish someone had explained to me then. I started by reading books, but it was not nearly enough because I had to source for them myself and then relate them to the aspect of web3 that the particular community that I was in, which was called medic DAO, was bullish on at that time. Was it airdrops that people were gunning for? Was it discord whitelist grinding? Was it Web3 Twitter writing for the project’s recognition? I had to understand it by reading, and it was not so easy. Due to the fact that I settled on web3 writing, I’d be writing on a few of the endless Web3 writing aspects that are lucrative and how you can make use of these available opportunities and be successful in them. Before delving into that aspect, though, let’s talk about some of the Web3 basics. Basic Rules in The Web3 Space Basic Rules in The Web3 Space Basic Rules in The Web3 Space In Web3, you have the free will to invest as much as you’d like; in exchange, you’d either get profitable returns or lose money (you can always get it back through other investments), which is why you’d sometimes see the acronym D.Y.O.R., which simply means Do Your Own Research, meaning the writer, like me, is not giving financial advice; you should do your own research as well before investing in any coin, project, or asset. In Web3, you have the free will to invest as much as you’d like; in exchange, you’d either get profitable returns or lose money (you can always get it back through other investments), which is why you’d sometimes see the acronym D.Y.O.R., which simply means Do Your Own Research, meaning the writer, like me, is not giving financial advice; you should do your own research as well before investing in any coin, project, or asset. During my first NFT mint, I lost 50 dollars that I minted the project with. After minting, I held for a few hrs, however, when I went to check the project’s progress on OpenSea, I noticed that it had fallen way below the mint price, and by the time I realized, it had fallen so bad that I just had to sell it off, I sold at $10. Although, I minted a project that was free mint after that period, and the project tripled in floor price overnight. The point of this is to show you that the market is not predictable which further buttresses my point to always trade and do your own research at your own risk, in case things don’t go as planned, it would be based on your own decision to invest and not because you were coaxed. Another important rule in the Web3 ecosystem is to be very cautious of scams and weary of foreign links. There are a lot of phishing links out there; in a bid to take your funds, they would present as though you got a token and would ask you to claim it. Another important rule in the Web3 ecosystem is to be very cautious of scams and weary of foreign links. There are a lot of phishing links out there; in a bid to take your funds, they would present as though you got a token and would ask you to claim it. The rooky mistake would be to claim it. However, as much as experience is said to be the best teacher, it would be wise not to click on it till you verify. A lot of times, after clicking, your account would most likely be hacked into and your funds might be wiped. Do not disclose your private key. Do not share your passwords. However, you can share your address, your Ethereum address, your Bitcoin address, and so on, to get funds or when needed. That would be how to get funds into your account from an external source, by giving out the required address.\n\nThis is an example: do not give a different address for a different cause; this was one of my mistakes back then, and this is just Ethereum and Bitcoin. There is Solana and the rest; take note of them. Do not disclose your private key. Do not disclose your private key. Do not share your passwords. Do not share your passwords. However, you can share your address, your Ethereum address, your Bitcoin address, and so on, to get funds or when needed. That would be how to get funds into your account from an external source, by giving out the required address. This is an example: do not give a different address for a different cause; this was one of my mistakes back then, and this is just Ethereum and Bitcoin. There is Solana and the rest; take note of them. However, you can share your address, your Ethereum address, your Bitcoin address, and so on, to get funds or when needed. That would be how to get funds into your account from an external source, by giving out the required address. This is an example: do not give a different address for a different cause; this was one of my mistakes back then, and this is just Ethereum and Bitcoin. There is Solana and the rest; take note of them. Lucrative Aspects in Web3 Writing Lucrative Aspects in Web3 Writing Lucrative Aspects in Web3 Writing Apart from being a moderator, a collab manager and so on, being a web3 writer is also very lucrative. I wrote my first web3 thread in 2020; then I worked as a web3 ghostwriter for a person whose main source of whitelist was to write threads. Let me start off by delving slightly into these aspect: Writing for Whitelists\nCreating content for projects, whether upcoming or those already popularly known can be strategically focused, although it can go in many other ways, when you write good content and post on social media, it can go in every way but not badly. Although while creating anything or putting anything out, you should have a definite audience and goal.\nIn this case, it would be for the project that you’re writing about to notice you and consider your post worthy to be given whitelist, as there are specific whitelists that are given to early contributors and your contribution is more publicity to the project. You can put them out on platforms like Twitter, Medium, Facebook, and so on where they can get traction and people can come onboard. However, do not forget to include D.Y.O.R. at the end. Writing for Whitelists Creating content for projects, whether upcoming or those already popularly known can be strategically focused, although it can go in many other ways, when you write good content and post on social media, it can go in every way but not badly. Although while creating anything or putting anything out, you should have a definite audience and goal. In this case, it would be for the project that you’re writing about to notice you and consider your post worthy to be given whitelist, as there are specific whitelists that are given to early contributors and your contribution is more publicity to the project. You can put them out on platforms like Twitter, Medium, Facebook, and so on where they can get traction and people can come onboard. However, do not forget to include D.Y.O.R. at the end. Writing for Whitelists Writing for Whitelists Creating content for projects, whether upcoming or those already popularly known can be strategically focused, although it can go in many other ways, when you write good content and post on social media, it can go in every way but not badly. Although while creating anything or putting anything out, you should have a definite audience and goal. In this case, it would be for the project that you’re writing about to notice you and consider your post worthy to be given whitelist, as there are specific whitelists that are given to early contributors and your contribution is more publicity to the project. You can put them out on platforms like Twitter, Medium, Facebook, and so on where they can get traction and people can come onboard. However, do not forget to include D.Y.O.R. at the end. Then on to the next: Ghostwriting\nIn this aspect, as the term implies, ghostwriting means writing for someone with no recognition to the actual writer with renumeration to them, in this case, it would be you. Writing for someone else to get whitelist is a form of ghostwriting, writing for web3 founders and influencers, blogs, speeches and so on. Ghostwriting In this aspect, as the term implies, ghostwriting means writing for someone with no recognition to the actual writer with renumeration to them, in this case, it would be you. Writing for someone else to get whitelist is a form of ghostwriting, writing for web3 founders and influencers, blogs, speeches and so on. Ghostwriting Ghostwriting In this aspect, as the term implies, ghostwriting means writing for someone with no recognition to the actual writer with renumeration to them, in this case, it would be you. Writing for someone else to get whitelist is a form of ghostwriting, writing for web3 founders and influencers, blogs, speeches and so on. Web3 Newsletter writing Web3 Newsletter writing Web3 Newsletter writing You can be in the niche of writing Newsletters focused on Web3 topics, such as crypto markets, NFT trends, and decentralized governance. Writers with expertise in creating high-value content for subscription-based newsletters or educational platforms are well-compensated. An example is producing weekly newsletters that track new projects that are coming into the market or doing well. Lastly, would be: Airdrop writing Airdrop writing Airdrop writing Writing on the new airdrops in the markets would get people to swamp your page for more information as people are really interested in airdrops as it is free and only requires gas fee during lauch. All you’d have to do is to keep making your research and updating your page, and watch the magic play out. However, the point of any form of writing would be to captivate the audience, and for this aspect of writing, the goal would be to influence the audience with enough facts on the project to get them onboard without promising anything false; keep it simple and truthful so as to keep a profile of being trustworthy. There are many more aspects but I’d be stopping here. Thank you!