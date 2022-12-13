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Web3 Gaming Is More Mainstream Than You Think

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byDaniele Marinelli@dmarinelli

Daniele Marinelli is the CEO and founder of UMetaWorld

December 13th, 2022
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Daniele Marinelli

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Daniele Marinelli@dmarinelli

Daniele Marinelli is the CEO and founder of UMetaWorld

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TOPICS

web3#web3#blockchain-gaming#p2e#gaming#blockchain#web3-gaming#blockchain-technology#p2e-gaming

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