Web Monetization + Hackernoon ❤️

So you want to earn a little spending crypto in exchange for your thoughtful Hackernoon content. You could try selling shady links on the black market...but you know that's not right. And getting a sponsorship deal isn't easy without risking life and limb...

Good news!

Now you can accept a stream of micro-tips from your loyal readers. No need to sellout while you work toward your dream influencer status and land a huge Red Bull or Red Hat deal.

Todo list to monetize your content on Hackernoon

Protip: Adding a web monetization meta tag also works on your personal blog. Check out Adding a web monetization meta tag also works on your personal blog. Check out webmonetization.org to learn more.

