by@Dane

Web Monetization + Hackernoon ❤️

June 10th 2020
Author profile picture

Dane Lyons

CPO at Hacker Noon

So you want to earn a little spending crypto in exchange for your thoughtful Hackernoon content. You could try selling shady links on the black market...but you know that's not right. And getting a sponsorship deal isn't easy without risking life and limb...
Good news!
Now you can accept a stream of micro-tips from your loyal readers. No need to sellout while you work toward your dream influencer status and land a huge Red Bull or Red Hat deal.
Todo list to monetize your content on Hackernoon
1) Sign up for Coil as a Creator and get a payment pointer.
2) Add your payment pointer to your HN profile settings.
Protip: Adding a web monetization meta tag also works on your personal blog. Check out webmonetization.org to learn more.

