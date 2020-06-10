Web Monetization + Hackernoon ❤️
So you want to earn a little spending crypto in exchange for your thoughtful Hackernoon content. You could try selling shady links on the black market...but you know that's not right. And getting a sponsorship deal isn't easy without risking life and limb...
Good news!
Now you can accept a stream of micro-tips from your loyal readers. No need to sellout while you work toward your dream influencer status and land a huge Red Bull or Red Hat deal.
Todo list to monetize your content on Hackernoon
Protip:
Adding a web monetization meta tag also works on your personal blog. Check out webmonetization.org
to learn more.
