Web Development Is Still The Wild Wild West in 2023

Web development is still mostly a frontier territory with little or no official oversight, mandates, or licensing. For freelancers like myself, this is something to be cherished since we don’t have to answer to anyone but our clients or the standards we have set for ourselves. The field is broad, with various areas of focus: frontend, backend, full stack, design, UI/UX, cybersecurity, database administration, languages, libraries and frameworks to learn about and specialize in. No official certifications are required for most web dev jobs, and certainly none for freelancers and the self-employed. How long will it stay in the wild west? Hopefully forever...