Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Web Development Is Still The Wild Wild West in 2023by@ryanwilsondesign
    511 reads

    Web Development Is Still The Wild Wild West in 2023

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Web development is still mostly a frontier territory with little or no official oversight, mandates, or licensing. For freelancers like myself, this is something to be cherished since we don’t have to answer to anyone but our clients or the standards we have set for ourselves. The field is broad, with various areas of focus: frontend, backend, full stack, design, UI/UX, cybersecurity, database administration, languages, libraries and frameworks to learn about and specialize in. No official certifications are required for most web dev jobs, and certainly none for freelancers and the self-employed. How long will it stay in the wild west? Hopefully forever...

    People Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - Web Development Is Still The Wild Wild West in 2023
    programming#web-development#webdev#react
    Ryan Wilson HackerNoon profile picture

    @ryanwilsondesign

    Ryan Wilson

    Receive Stories from @ryanwilsondesign

    react to story with heart
    SonarSource-DSAI

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    The Ironies of a "Trustless" Blockchain
    Published at Nov 14, 2022 by ryanwilsondesign #blockchain
    Article Thumbnail
    The Noonification: Barbie and Blockchain: A Symbiotic Dance (8/25/2023)
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by noonification #noonification
    Article Thumbnail
    Storybook Actions.. in Action
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by chantastic #programming
    Article Thumbnail
    The Complete Guide to Deploying NestJS Application on Render
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by chiamakaojiyi #programming
    Article Thumbnail
    Three Easy Ways to Change Font Size in WordPress
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by zenzu01 #web-development
    Article Thumbnail
    How to Extract the Maximum Value From Logs
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by alvinslee #devops
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa