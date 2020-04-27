Search icon
Start Writing
Heroku adBuilding a GraphQL API in JavaScript
Hackernoon logoWeb Crypto API: A Low-Level Interface for Internet Security by@mozilla

Web Crypto API: A Low-Level Interface for Internet Security

Author profile picture

@mozillaMozilla Contributors

Mozilla (stylized as moz://a) is a free software community founded in 1998 by members of Netscape.

The Web Crypto API is an interface allowing a script to use cryptographic primitives in order to build systems using cryptography.
The Web Crypto API is an interface allowing a script to use cryptographic primitives in order to build systems using cryptography.
Warning: The Web Crypto API provides a number of low-level cryptographic primitives. It's very easy to misuse them, and the pitfalls involved can be very subtle.
Even assuming you use the basic cryptographic functions correctly, secure key management and overall security system design are extremely hard to get right, and are generally the domain of specialist security experts.
Errors in security system design and implementation can make the security of the system completely ineffective.
If you're not sure you know what you are doing, you probably shouldn't be using this API.

Interfaces

Some browsers implemented an interface called 
Crypto
 without having it well defined or being cryptographically sound. In order to avoid confusion, methods and properties of this interface have been removed from browsers implementing the Web Crypto API, and all Web Crypto API methods are available on a new interface: 
SubtleCrypto
. The 
Crypto.subtle
 property gives access to an object implementing it.

Specifications

Browser compatibility

Crypto

Credits

Author profile picture

@mozillaMozilla Contributors

Read my stories

Mozilla (stylized as moz://a) is a free software community founded in 1998 by members of Netscape.

Related

Tags

#cryptography#web-crypto-api#mozilla#front-end-development#javascript#mdn-documentation#coding
The Noonification banner

Subscribe to get your daily round-up of top tech stories!