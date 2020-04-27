Web Crypto API: A Low-Level Interface for Internet Security

@ mozilla Mozilla Contributors Mozilla (stylized as moz://a) is a free software community founded in 1998 by members of Netscape.

The Web Crypto API is an interface allowing a script to use cryptographic primitives in order to build systems using cryptography.

The Web Crypto API is an interface allowing a script to use cryptographic primitives in order to build systems using cryptography.

Warning: The Web Crypto API provides a number of low-level cryptographic primitives. It's very easy to misuse them, and the pitfalls involved can be very subtle.

Even assuming you use the basic cryptographic functions correctly, secure key management and overall security system design are extremely hard to get right, and are generally the domain of specialist security experts.

Errors in security system design and implementation can make the security of the system completely ineffective.

If you're not sure you know what you are doing, you probably shouldn't be using this API.

Interfaces

Some browsers implemented an interface called Crypto without having it well defined or being cryptographically sound. In order to avoid confusion, methods and properties of this interface have been removed from browsers implementing the Web Crypto API, and all Web Crypto API methods are available on a new interface: SubtleCrypto . The Crypto.subtle property gives access to an object implementing it.

Specifications

Browser compatibility

Crypto

Credits

Source: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/Web_Crypto_API

Published under Open CC Attribution ShareAlike 3.0 licence

Share this story @ mozilla Mozilla Contributors Read my stories Mozilla (stylized as moz://a) is a free software community founded in 1998 by members of Netscape.

Tags