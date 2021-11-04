Web Assembly, Automation and Cooking With Noonies Nominee Stanley Lim

Stanley Lim is nominated for 2 awards for the 2021 Noonies. He is a software engineer at Snap and author of Cirrus CSS. He is an avid open source contributor and loves learning about new technology trends. Although his current focus is backend, he actively reads about frontend development, new frameworks, and works on frontend projects to keep his skills up to date. A notable project of his is Cirrus CSS. Stanley has also had an unconventional entrance into tech after experiencing what it's like to get his computer infected. You can read more about what he learns at his blog here: https://blog.stanleylim.me/