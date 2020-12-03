We Will Soon Enter the 5G Revolution

@ javier Javier Marsicano Mobile software and open source technologies are my passion - especially Android related.

Since 2009, 4G has been an essential technology in our hyperconnected world, enabling our handsets to consume and produce multimedia, browse the majority of internet web sites, and run awesome apps. But these features have been evolving towards more and more data consumption rates, because hardware resources like CPU, memory and screens allowed them to process large amounts of data.

A good example is graphic intensive games that often have suffered lag. Hence, the increasing demands placed on mobile phones to handle even more data than 4G allows led to the development of a way better 5G technology. This upgrade is not just about a couple of minor improvements, since it’s at least 20 times faster than 4G - and it is expected to keep growing exponentially - while handling hundreds of connected devices without slowing down.

This way, the 5G revolution is going to change everyday life. How? I've been working on a couple of projects to develop mobile software that harnesses 5G benefits, enabling experiences that haven't been possible until now. That’s because this software relies on the insane speed and instantaneous reaction time that only 5G can make possible.

Now cutting-edge media such as Virtual Reality or Augmented Reality can operate smoothly with true mobility (vehicle or pedestrian). Indeed, there are several use cases that demand the utmost speed only a 5G network can deliver. Just think about moving processing from the device to the computing edge servers that might be powered by Machine Learning.

Moreover, live events would benefit most from near real-time responsiveness and ultra-low latency mobile phones will enable. Especially, these events would make the most of technologies tailored to stream live experiences to large passionate audiences so that now it’s not just about passive watchers but demanding tech consumers who can enjoy immersive multimedia experiences.

For instance, all sports leagues will be able to better reach fans engaging them even when they watch from home or leveraging their adrenaline in the venue by using next-generation technologies like Immersive 360 view. Verizon gave a demonstration of the 5G power to bring unique experiences to fans, hence they are getting something never seen before.

Mobile devices with Android OS were the first to enable 5G since Google provided software development tools to enhance mobile apps using the new standards; likewise, hardware manufacturers such as Samsung, LG and Motorola crafted the first handsets that support 5G. On the other hand, the long-awaited iPhone 12 release - delayed several months due to pandemic - would be a huge boost for the 5G industry.

Furthermore, 5G will transform not only sports and entertainment, but also telemedicine, tele-education and every industry as well as consumer retail, changing the way we do business for the next decade.

During the COVID-19 pandemic with social distancing, it has been a challenge for people of all nations to connect with each other and have strong relationships, especially with the rise of remote work. Therefore, all communication improvements like wireless internet technologies became even more meaningful in society.

Not only Verizon, but also other carriers developed a strategic vision for how 5G could be a platform to attract new investment, businesses and next generation services for residents. Thus, the 5G innovation race has competitors such as AT&T - the first actual urban 5G coverage - and T-

Mobile with a long term goal to provide the largest coverage service area. Wherever we are in the world, it’s only a matter of time until this tech revolution comes home, since telecommunication companies in some countries such as Spain, South Korea and the UK have been going forward with infrastructure but let’s take an example of such coverage expansion in the US.

To sum up, 5G standards are designed to deal with massive amounts of data, achieving ultra-high-bandwidth turning indoor use cases into outdoor use cases.

So in the long term, 5G will be the next game-changer that will impact every aspect of our daily lives, just think about high-end tech like drones, self-driving cars… smart cities got real. Let’s leverage technology advances as they happen and get in early on this new trend.

Previously published at https://javiermarsicano.com/2020/10/26/connect-to-the-5g-revolution/

Tags