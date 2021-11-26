Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

We Surveyed 28,252 Developers and Professionals about APIs. Here's What We Learned. by@rebeccajg

We Surveyed 28,252 Developers and Professionals about APIs. Here's What We Learned.

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
More than 28,000 developers and API professionals took part in the 2021 State of the API survey and report. API investments remain strong and steady as more companies embrace the API-first philosophy.
image
Rebecca Johnston-Gilbert Hacker Noon profile picture

@rebeccajg
Rebecca Johnston-Gilbert

Lover of all things marketing and APIs.

Recently, I worked with our team at Postman to field the 2021 State of the API survey and report. We’re extraordinarily grateful to the folks who participated—more than 28,000 developers and API professionals took the survey, making it the largest and most comprehensive annual study of APIs, ever. Curious what we learned? Here are a few findings you might find interesting:

Obstacles to Producing APIs

When asked about the biggest obstacles to producing APIs, lack of time is by far the leading obstacle, with 45% of respondents listing it. Complexity was next most frequently cited at 38%, followed by lack of knowledge and lack of people both coming in at 34%.

image

Obstacles to Consuming APIs

When asked about the biggest obstacles to consuming APIs, the number one obstacle cited was lack of documentation, clocked at 55%. Other top obstacles to consuming APIs include complexity and lack of knowledge, both cited by one-third or more of participants.

image

DevOps Tooling

DevOps practitioners rely on a number of tools, with Jenkins leading the way at 37%. Azure DevOps (26%), GitHub Actions (25%), AWS DevOps (23%), and GitLab Pipelines (22%) round out the top five.

image

Deploying APIs

Respondents deploying APIs reported using a number of different approaches. CI/CD pipelines were the most popular, at 57%, followed by deploying APIs in the cloud (38%), frameworks (34%), and custom-built deployment methods (27%).

image

Architectural Styles

As far as architectural styles for APIs are concerned, a sweeping majority of respondents (94%) use REST; of those, nearly half said that they not only use REST, but that they “use it and love it.” The majority of participants are aware of webhooks, WebSockets, GraphQL, and SOAP, but none of these have seen the same level of adoption as REST among our participants.

image

Specifications

We also asked folks which API specifications they know, use, and love, and JSON Schema was by far the top specification in use, cited by three-quarters of respondents. The next most popular specifications were Swagger 2.0 (54%) and OpenAPI 3.0 (40%).

image

API investments remain strong and steady as more companies embrace the API-first philosophy

An overwhelming 94% of respondents stated the investment of time and resources into APIs will increase or stay the same for the next 12 months. Additionally, in terms of embracing an API-first philosophy on a scale of one to ten, 67% of survey respondents ranked themselves as five or higher—a five-point increase from last year.

image

The investments in an API-first philosophy are paying off

“API-first leaders” (i.e., respondents who rank themselves a nine or ten for embracing an API-first philosophy) produce APIs more quickly, deploy more frequently, have fewer failures, and recover more swiftly when failures occur. For example, 46% of API-first leaders indicated they could recover from API failure in less than an hour, compared to 34% of all respondents.

If you’re interested in digging deeper and learning more about the API-first world, head over to the Postman website to read the entire 2021 State of the API report.

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Hackers, Rejoice! Participate in The $100,000 Postman API Hack by @rebeccajg
#hackathons
Taking Away Metaverse from Mark Zuckerberg: Billionaire Brothers Strike Back by @extrachain
#history
The Ultimate IDO Marketing Toolbox for P2E Projects by @cryptoilyshka
#blockchain-marketing
Why Crypto Companies Are Eyeing an IPO—From an Ex-Goldman Sachs Investor by @primeblock
#ipo
Best Practices in Account Management for Key Clients in 2022: New Year, Stronger Partnerships by @emissary
#account-based-marketing
How to Choose a Technical Partner for Your Business by @katerynaa
#python

Tags

#api#rest-api#api-development#api-design#api-testing#api-first-development#state-of-api-report#good-company
Join Hacker Noon loading