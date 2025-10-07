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We May Need Data Centers in Space to Build Better AI

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byShaan Ray@shaanray

Emerging Tech Blog

October 7th, 2025
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Shaan Ray@shaanray

Emerging Tech Blog

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tech-stories#ai-data-centers#ai-energy-consumption#ai-regulation#data-centers-in-space#leo-satellites#spacetech#ai-compute-needs#space-based-computing

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