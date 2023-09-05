Search icon
ReadWrite
    We have a part of Mrs. Eddy's portrait

    We have a part of Mrs. Eddy's portrait

    Thus far we have a part of Mrs. Eddy's portrait. Not made of fictions, surmises, reports, rumors, innuendoes, dropped by her enemies; no, she has furnished all of the materials herself, and laid them on the canvas, under my general superintendence and direction. As far as she has gone with it, it is the presentation of a complacent, commonplace, illiterate New England woman who “forgot everything she knew” when she discovered her discovery, then wrote a Bible in good English under the inspiration of God, and climbed up it to the supremest summit of earthly grandeur attainable by man—where she sits serene to-day, beloved and worshiped by a multitude of human beings of as good average intelligence as is possessed by those that march under the banner of any competing cult. This is not intended to flatter the competing cults, it is merely a statement of cold fact.
    featured image - We have a part of Mrs. Eddy's portrait
    society #religion #spiritual #books #ebooks
    Mark Twain

    @twain

    Mark Twain

    American writer, humorist, entrepreneur, publisher, and lecturer.

