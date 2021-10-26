Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

We Ditched Jira and Started Using GitHub as Our Project Management Tool  by@fdelahunty

We Ditched Jira and Started Using GitHub as Our Project Management Tool

Read on Terminal Reader
image
Fionn Delahunty Hacker Noon profile picture

@fdelahunty
Fionn Delahunty

Tech PM, co-founder

Check Point

Automate Security Across All Your Cloud Environments

Related Stories
Subject Matter
How to Approach A Case Study For A Product Management Interview by @wilsonvetdev
#product-management
This Game of Post-It Notes Taught Me Everything About My Partner by @trdoc
#relationships
Why do you need project templates? by @exactor
#project-templates
Great Artists Steal: A Product Manager’s 56 best (and stolen) Insights from 2021 by @raudaschl
#product-management
Solving Access to Finance for Underserved Communities: Interview with Supratik Mukherjee by @caminofinancial
#product-management

Tags

#jira-to-github#jira#jira-alternatives-for-agile#jira-alternatives#product-management#agile-scrum#scrum#github
Join Hacker Noon loading