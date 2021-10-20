Search icon
Watching the Requests Go By: Reconstructing an API Spec with APIClarity by@MichaelB

Watching the Requests Go By: Reconstructing an API Spec with APIClarity

APIClarity is an open-source API traffic visibility tool for Kubernetes (K8s) clusters. It’s purpose-built to address the gap and enable API reconstruction through observation. We’re going to look at what API reconstruction is and how APICLarity solves the API observability problem. We'll walk through a practical example with a microservices-based app running on K8s with a K8 app. We're looking at the building of an API specification simply by observing traffic to and from that API.
Michael Hacker Noon profile picture

@MichaelB
Michael

I run Dev Spotlight - we write tech content for tech companies. Email at [email protected]

#api#webdev#api-development#observability#devops#reconstructing-api-spec#reconstructing-with-apiclarity
