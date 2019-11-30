How Wrong Timestamp Formatter Can Steal a Few Hours of Your Time

Use Hacker Noon's RSS Feed
Visit Hacker Noon RSS Feed hackernoon.com/feedpromoted
Machine Learning Engineer and AI Enthusiast
1546297300.400974
1546297344.968518
1546297402.914051
1546297466.029219
1546353011
1546356642
1546439450
1546443000
fmt = "YYYY-MM-dd hh:mm:ss"
col = f.col('ts').cast(TimestampType())
formatter = f.date_format(col, fmt)
data = data.withColumn('datetime', formatter)
data = data.withColumn('datetime', formatter)
data = data.withColumn('year', f.year('datetime'))
data = data.withColumn('month', f.month('datetime'))
data = data.withColumn('day', f.dayofmonth('datetime'))
data = data.withColumn('hour', f.hour('datetime'))
data = data.withColumn('minute', f.minute('datetime'))
+----------+-------------------+----+-----+---+----+------+
| ts| datetime|year|month|day|hour|minute|
+----------+-------------------+----+-----+---+----+------+
|1546300800|2019-01-01 12:00:00|2019| 1| 1| 12| 0|
|1546304400|2019-01-01 01:00:00|2019| 1| 1| 1| 0|
|1546308000|2019-01-01 02:00:00|2019| 1| 1| 2| 0|
|1546311600|2019-01-01 03:00:00|2019| 1| 1| 3| 0|
|1546315200|2019-01-01 04:00:00|2019| 1| 1| 4| 0|
|1546318800|2019-01-01 05:00:00|2019| 1| 1| 5| 0|
|1546322400|2019-01-01 06:00:00|2019| 1| 1| 6| 0|
|1546326000|2019-01-01 07:00:00|2019| 1| 1| 7| 0|
|1546329600|2019-01-01 08:00:00|2019| 1| 1| 8| 0|
|1546333200|2019-01-01 09:00:00|2019| 1| 1| 9| 0|
|1546336800|2019-01-01 10:00:00|2019| 1| 1| 10| 0|
|1546340400|2019-01-01 11:00:00|2019| 1| 1| 11| 0|
|1546344000|2019-01-01 12:00:00|2019| 1| 1| 12| 0|
|1546347600|2019-01-01 01:00:00|2019| 1| 1| 1| 0|
|1546351200|2019-01-01 02:00:00|2019| 1| 1| 2| 0|
|1546354800|2019-01-01 03:00:00|2019| 1| 1| 3| 0|
|1546358400|2019-01-01 04:00:00|2019| 1| 1| 4| 0|
|1546362000|2019-01-01 05:00:00|2019| 1| 1| 5| 0|
|1546365600|2019-01-01 06:00:00|2019| 1| 1| 6| 0|
|1546369200|2019-01-01 07:00:00|2019| 1| 1| 7| 0|
+----------+-------------------+----+-----+---+----+------+
fmt = "YYYY-MM-dd hh:mm:ss"
Beware that the lowercase h in the timestamp means time o'clock, while the uppercase H is from 0 to 23.
fmt = "YYYY-MM-dd HH:mm:ss"
col = f.col('ts').cast(TimestampType())
formatter = f.date_format(col, fmt)
data = data.withColumn('datetime', formatter)
data = data.withColumn('year', f.year('datetime'))
data = data.withColumn('month', f.month('datetime'))
data = data.withColumn('day', f.dayofmonth('datetime'))
data = data.withColumn('hour', f.hour('datetime'))
data = data.withColumn('minute', f.minute('datetime'))
data.show()
+----------+-------------------+----+-----+---+----+------+
| ts| datetime|year|month|day|hour|minute|
+----------+-------------------+----+-----+---+----+------+
|1546300800|2019-01-01 00:00:00|2019| 1| 1| 0| 0|
|1546304400|2019-01-01 01:00:00|2019| 1| 1| 1| 0|
|1546308000|2019-01-01 02:00:00|2019| 1| 1| 2| 0|
|1546311600|2019-01-01 03:00:00|2019| 1| 1| 3| 0|
|1546315200|2019-01-01 04:00:00|2019| 1| 1| 4| 0|
|1546318800|2019-01-01 05:00:00|2019| 1| 1| 5| 0|
|1546322400|2019-01-01 06:00:00|2019| 1| 1| 6| 0|
|1546326000|2019-01-01 07:00:00|2019| 1| 1| 7| 0|
|1546329600|2019-01-01 08:00:00|2019| 1| 1| 8| 0|
|1546333200|2019-01-01 09:00:00|2019| 1| 1| 9| 0|
|1546336800|2019-01-01 10:00:00|2019| 1| 1| 10| 0|
|1546340400|2019-01-01 11:00:00|2019| 1| 1| 11| 0|
|1546344000|2019-01-01 12:00:00|2019| 1| 1| 12| 0|
|1546347600|2019-01-01 13:00:00|2019| 1| 1| 13| 0|
|1546351200|2019-01-01 14:00:00|2019| 1| 1| 14| 0|
|1546354800|2019-01-01 15:00:00|2019| 1| 1| 15| 0|
|1546358400|2019-01-01 16:00:00|2019| 1| 1| 16| 0|
|1546362000|2019-01-01 17:00:00|2019| 1| 1| 17| 0|
|1546365600|2019-01-01 18:00:00|2019| 1| 1| 18| 0|
|1546369200|2019-01-01 19:00:00|2019| 1| 1| 19| 0|
|1546372800|2019-01-01 20:00:00|2019| 1| 1| 20| 0|
|1546376400|2019-01-01 21:00:00|2019| 1| 1| 21| 0|
|1546380000|2019-01-01 22:00:00|2019| 1| 1| 22| 0|
|1546383600|2019-01-01 23:00:00|2019| 1| 1| 23| 0|
+----------+-------------------+----+-----+---+----+------+