Waiting for Machines is an Occupational Hazard When You're a Programmer

Too Long; Didn't Read
Sam Williams' book Free as in Freedom, by Sam Williams, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. The book is written by Richard Stallman, a software programmer at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Artificial Intelligence Laboratory. Stallman finds a new Xerox printer that was a gift too good to refuse from the Xerox Corporation. The printer's flaws began to surface a few weeks after its arrival that the machine's flaws started to surface. To ensure that one user's negligence didn't bog down an entire line of print jobs, Stallman inserted a command that ordered the printer to print.