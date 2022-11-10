Search icon
    Waiting for Machines is an Occupational Hazard When You're a Programmerby@samwilliams

    Waiting for Machines is an Occupational Hazard When You're a Programmer

    Sam Williams' book Free as in Freedom, by Sam Williams, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. The book is written by Richard Stallman, a software programmer at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Artificial Intelligence Laboratory. Stallman finds a new Xerox printer that was a gift too good to refuse from the Xerox Corporation. The printer's flaws began to surface a few weeks after its arrival that the machine's flaws started to surface. To ensure that one user's negligence didn't bog down an entire line of print jobs, Stallman inserted a command that ordered the printer to print.

    featured image - Waiting for Machines is an Occupational Hazard When You're a Programmer
    futurism#free-as-in-freedom#programmer
    Sam Williams HackerNoon profile picture

    @samwilliams

    Sam Williams

