Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Volatility Modeling and Forecasting in Financial Marketsby@gauthammohandas

    Volatility Modeling and Forecasting in Financial Markets

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Options market pricing depends on the implied volatility and is priced based on how the volatility forecast would look like in the future. This story focuses primarily on predicting the volatility with time series models in S&P500 index based on historical data. We use the S&P500 data from Yahoo finance for the years 2000-2022. Implied volatility is forecasted based on ARIMA and GARCH models to capture the volatility shocks and the lag. Several exogenous variables such as bond yields, trading volumes and SP500 returns were used to train the model. Directional accuracy of the implied volatility is tested in the time series model with ARIMA (1,1,1) regression along with macroeconomic exogenous variables. A successful model was developed which predicted the directional change in VIX and if implemented would help us in pricing the options accurately.

    Company Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - Volatility Modeling and Forecasting in Financial Markets
    financial markets via HackerNoon AI Image Generator
    finance #financial-markets
    Gautham Mohandas HackerNoon profile picture

    @gauthammohandas

    Gautham Mohandas

    Consultant in Charles River Associates

    Receive Stories from @gauthammohandas

    react to story with heart
    AWS Security LIVE!

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Tekken Trilogy (PS1) Retro Game Review
    Published at Feb 17, 2022 by stefanopavone #fighting-games
    Article Thumbnail
    Strategies to Enhance Remote and Hybrid Collaboration in 2024
    Published at Jan 02, 2024 by heinztschabitscher #remote-teams
    Article Thumbnail
    Ripples of 2023: FBS's Insight On The 2024 Global Financial Outlook
    Published at Dec 20, 2023 by financewire #finance
    Article Thumbnail
    Market Polarization: Bitcoin's Surge, Gold's Rally, and the Crypto Economy Expansion
    Published at Dec 06, 2023 by ulriklykke #bitcoin
    Article Thumbnail
    Will De-dollarization Affect the USD’s FX Status?
    Published at Nov 19, 2023 by dmytrospilka #de-dollarization
    Article Thumbnail
    Woe to Those Who Hang Their Financial Fate on “Macro”
    Published at Nov 04, 2023 by MarkHelfman #economics
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!