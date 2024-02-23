Vitalik Buterin And Sandeep Nailwal To Headline Decentralized AGI Summit At Ethdenver

**DENVER, USA, February 23rd, 2024/Chainwire/--**The Decentralized AGI Summit, organized by Sentient and Symbolic Capital, will bring together top thought leaders in Decentralized AI like Vitalik Buterin, Sandeep Nailwal, Illia Polosukhin, and Sreeram Kannan.





As the development of artificial general intelligence (AGI) systems accelerates, there are growing concerns that centralized AI controlled by a small number of actors poses a major threat to humanity.





The inaugural Decentralized AGI Summit will bring together top experts in AI and blockchain like Vitalik Buterin, Sandeep Nailwal, Illia Polosukhin, Sreeram Kannanm, and more, to explore how decentralized, multi-stakeholder governance models enabled by blockchain technology can help make the development of AGI safer, more transparent and aligned with the greater good.





“The rapid acceleration of centralized AI and its integration into everyday life has led humanity to a crossroads between two future worlds,”





says Sandeep Nailwal.





“On the one hand, we have the choice of a Closed World. This world is controlled by few, closed-source models run by massive mega corporations. On the other hand, we have the choice of an Open World. In this world, models are default open-source, inference is verifiable, and value flows back to the stakeholders. The Open World is the world we want to live in, but it is only possible by leveraging blockchain to make AI more transparent and just.”





The Decentralized AGI Summit will take place on Monday, February 26th from 3-9pm MST. It is free and open to the public to attend at: https://decentralizedagi.org/.





"We are excited to help facilitate this important discussion around the development of safe and ethical AGI systems that leverage decentralization and multi-stakeholder governance,"





said Kenzi Wang, Co-Founder and General Partner at Symbolic Capital.





"Bringing luminaries across both the AI and web3 domains together will help push forward thinking on this critical technological frontier."





Featured keynote speakers include:





Vitalik Buterin, Co-Founder of Ethereum Foundation

Sandeep Nailwal, Co-Founder of Polygon Labs

Illia Polosukhin, Co-Founder of Near Foundation

Sreeram Kannan, Founder of Eigenlayer





Topics will span technical AI safety research, governance models for AGI systems, ethical considerations, and emerging use cases at the intersection of AI and blockchain. The summit aims to foster collaboration across academic institutions, industry leaders and the decentralized AI community.





For more details and to register, visit https://decentralizedagi.org/.

About Sentient

Sentient is building a decentralized AGI platform. Sentient’s team is comprised of leading web3 founders, builders, researchers, and academics who are committed to creating trustless and open artificial intelligence models. Learn more about Sentient here: https://sentient.foundation/

About Symbolic Capital

Symbolic Capital is a people-driven investment firm supporting the best web3 projects globally. Our team has founded and led some of the most important blockchain companies in the world, and we leverage this background to provide unparalleled support to the companies in our portfolio. Learn more about Symbolic Capital here: https://www.symbolic.capital/

Sam Lehman

[email protected]

This story was distributed as a release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program here.



