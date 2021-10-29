Build a Video On Demand (VOD) Service with AWS Lambda, S3 and CloudFront

The demand for video is growing, and even more, businesses find infinite possibilities in this sector. VOD Streaming has a wide range of applications in the business sector. It may be used to make money, connect with people, and more. VOD streaming data and trends show how valuable this API integration is, for example, the websites featuring video content keep visitors on the site for a longer period of time. This factor influences the engagement of the user with the content and increases the chances to convert a lead into a client. The Video on Demand on Amazon Web Services solutions provides the resources needed for API integration of sustainable, decentralized VOD transportation and management processes.