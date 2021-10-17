Video Editing: A Quick Guide for Newbies

Today, it is impossible to imagine a more powerful and engaging medium than video. It’s no wonder that promotional videos are everywhere today – you can see them on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TV, and any possible platform. Marketers, artists, fashion designers, and even regular social media users appreciate video’s great potential to seize people’s attention and deliver a message efficiently. But what makes this medium so powerful? Here’s what: before any filmed content turns into a fantastic masterpiece on the screen, it has to undergo a well-thought out post-production procedure – editing.

There is good news. VlogBox team found out that with minimal skills, the right software, and a small bit of work, everyone can produce brilliant content today. If you have no idea how to start video editing and need some advice to make your first steps – continue reading this post! We are going to share some basic tips, provide you with a list of useful software, and reveal the coolest trends of the upcoming year. Stay tuned!

Top Video Editing Software for Beginners

Even basic video editing tools can help you produce professional-quality content. The best thing about the tools we have listed below – they are not only simple but also free (or at least have free versions). Read on and choose the one that suits your creative needs perfectly:

HitFilm Express

HitFilm is a program that makes professional editing accessible for beginners. The toolkit includes features for color balancing, trimming, and saving your content in various formats. If you are looking for more advanced opportunities, HitFilm has something to offer as well. For instance, you can use it to create video masks and 3D graphics.

Keep in mind that this program is pretty advanced, so you can only use it with a pretty powerful PC. If you have never worked with sophisticated editors before, you may find this one a bit confusing. Still, considering the neat interface and convenient dashboard, you can master it in a couple of days and quickly learn some really advanced video editing tricks.

Lightworks

Lightworks is one of the best free video editors that allow users to create content of superior quality. This software is non-linear – it supports multitrack video and therefore maintains high video quality in your file. Such a feature solves one of the most annoying problems the majority of editors face.

Another great thing about Lightworks – it is packed with advanced tools that are usually only available in costly programs. For example, you can check video effects in real time and paste background footage.

With this tool, you can achieve some impressive results, but it has a learning curve. If you wish to produce something really outstanding, you will have to deal with numerous windows, layouts, and instruments.

VSDC Video Editor

VSDC is another non-linear editor that can easily replace most of the expensive content-processing tools. The program has both paid and free versions, but the latter is pretty advanced and feature-packed. There is only one minus – it doesn’t work with resolutions greater than 1080p.

VSDC covers most video editing needs. Its functions are pretty broad, and include animation, blending, masking, overlaying, etc. There’s great news for smartphone users – VSDC has a stabilization feature for your shaky videos.

Shotcut

Shotcut is one of the most popular video editors on the web. Even though there is a challenging learning curve, it remains one of the strongest tools today. The best feature of Shotcut is its huge selection of delicious filters for both video and audio files. The library of customizable filters can help you achieve the precise atmosphere and style you’ve been looking for.

Movie Maker Online

Movie Maker has been around for years, but now it has a browser version which is more convenient and easier to grasp. Its package includes instruments for cutting, adding filters, and transition effects. You can use this app from any of your devices and access content you have edited earlier due to an advanced cloud storage feature. Another advantage of Movie Maker Online is that your computer’s processing power doesn’t matter, since everything is happening online.

Adobe Premiere

The classic program for video editing with a stunning set of impressive tools and a simple interface. The latest new functionalities added to the app include 360 VR content, multicam angle editing, HDR video, and new filters. The only drawback is that the free version of the program includes only 30+ transitions. If you want more, then you have to install plugins or get yourself the paid version packed with thousands of effects. Still, the default list includes all the basic options, like colorizing, lighting, transforming, and keying. The app also includes cloud-based collaboration features for teams. In general, Adobe Premiere has a rich toolkit for professional video editing, while the clear interface is easy to master even if you are a beginner.

And one more bonus – Movie Maker Online has a library of free pictures and background audio tracks. You can add any to your film in one go.

Major Video Trends to Consider in 2021

Now that you know which programs are the best for video processing, let’s move to another interesting topic – video editing tips on the freshest trends of the upcoming year. Keep them in mind when creating your clips, and you will know how to produce professional looking and engaging content!

Live streams

It’s no secret that video streams are trending these days. If you think that they have nothing to do with post-production, you’re not quite right – they are edited, only in a different way. Live streamers add text, masks, graphics, and other elements to their videos in real time. As a rule, they use online software to edit videos on the go and make their streams into high-quality media.

360° videos

This trend already conquered YouTube a couple of years back, and it seems like it is here to stay. 360° video content is produced from an initial “plain” picture, modified and angled to deliver a seamless viewing experience and a maximal sense of presence.

Whiteboard drawings

Whiteboard animation can bring more life and creativity to your video content. Here is a video editing tip: use drawings as supplemental elements for your clip to explain something or offer a joke. Such illustrations are easy to make – all you need is a pen and a sheet of white paper or a board. Editing tools can help you make the animation move smoothly and naturally incorporate it in your original video. This type of animation is inexpensive, unlike 3D graphics, so it has already become a huge trend. Keep up!

Transitions

There is no need to say that your video requires transitions – they add rhythm, style, and make your storytelling more interesting. Transitions have the potential to establish your unique voice and your video’s mood. The main bit of advice here is to just forget about those outdated blackouts from the 80s. Modern video editing programs include fresh and customizable effects! Make sure to upgrade your transition arsenal and keep your clips looking more professional.

A Few More Tips to Stay on the Cutting Edge

Now let’s move to the most interesting part of our guide: secret video editing tips and tricks to improve and simplify your work. Here we go:

Editing should tell a story

Most beginners believe that the story is revealed in the actual scenes you show. However, everything is not as literal as it may seem. Editing is the strongest tool to make your story work, and it has a lot of depth when it comes to efficient narration. When you cut and correct the order of your scenes, this makes your story not only good-looking, but also dramatic, energetic, anxious, romantic, or any other emotion. Editing, along with great effects, can evoke even stronger emotions than the picture on the screen.

Know the terms

Learning key terms is especially crucial if you want to communicate with other editors to get some practical advice, or your future customers. Don’t lean on your intuition here – make sure to Google unknown words and do your research.

Never ignore keyboard shortcuts

All the tools listed above allow you to benefit from keyboard shortcuts and perform numerous functions with one touch. Take a careful look at the different shortcuts for editing applications and feel free to customize them. Just to let you know, if you are serious about video editing, you can buy a special editing keyboard. Such devices have shortcuts icons to make the process even more convenient.

Colors matter

Colors are used in all visual practices to highlight specific objects, set the atmosphere of the scene, and evoke a specific emotional effect that correlates with your initial video idea. The right palette can help you connect with your audience and deliver the messages you want. Luckily, modern editing tools give you a great deal of coloring options, like correction, grading, monochrome, and more. Setting different colors to your scenes will make them look tasty, diverse, and dynamic.

Takeaways

Video editing is a great field for your creativity. To help you understand how to get into video editing, make sure to try out the tools from our list – they are all free and great for beginners willing to produce really fantastic content. Also, now you know the most interesting trends and tips for video editing to use in 2021. Well, it seems like you are 100% equipped to create a brilliant masterpiece! Now get to editing and don’t be afraid to experiment!

